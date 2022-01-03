China is building a bridge over Pangong Lake? Satellite images indicate danger to India- Ladakh: China is building a bridge over Pangong Lake? Satellite images indicate danger to India

Foreign journalist Jack Detsch made a tweet on December 21, 2021 with satellite images. He wrote – Satellite photos taken in October show that China continues to increase its presence in Pangong Tso even after agreeing to retreat.

China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is building a bridge across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) over Pangong Lake. According to the report, the place where China is building the bridge in Khuranak area is the narrowest part of the lake. A foreign reporter Jack Detsch has put his stamp on China’s dangerous intentions by citing satellite photos.

According to the news of NDTV, Dragon is rapidly building the bridge. China is building a bridge over Pangong Tso in its occupied part. According to the news, in August 2020, the Indian Army defeated the PLA on the South Bank, its injury was deep. However, after the talks of the commanders, the troops of both the countries did withdraw from the standoff area. But later there were reports that China did not stop strengthening its infrastructure in that area.

Foreign journalist Jack Detsch made a tweet on December 21, 2021 with satellite images. He wrote – Satellite photos taken in October show that China continues to increase its presence in Pangong Tso even after agreeing to retreat. There have been reports in the past that China is engaged in carrying out its activities on the other side of the LAC. He is also mobilizing heavy weapons along with construction.

Satellite imagery from Oct shows China continuing to build up a position at Pangong Tso, months after agreeing to disengage w/ Indian troops. Chinese and Indian tanks were stationed within firing distance of one other near the area in early 2021, per Indian media. , @Maxar pic.twitter.com/yO7x0TMd0s — Jack Detsch (@JackDetsch) December 20, 2021

Once the bridge under construction is ready, the distance from Khuranak to the south bank of Pangong via Rudok will be reduced by 180 km. Meaning then the distance from Khuranak to Rudok will be around 40-50 kms instead of 200 kms earlier. The special thing is that about 160 km long Pangong Tso lake falls in the part of both Ladakh and Tibet. More than one-third of this is in India and the rest is in Tibet. But Tibb; Currently under Chinese occupation.

In June 2020, when the Chinese army showed aggression in the Galvan Valley, this area had also become a cause of tension between India and China. However, in February last year, the armies of both the countries withdrew from both sides of the lake after mutual discussions. But China is constantly building roads and bridges in the territory of Tibet, so that it can reach the army and military materials faster.