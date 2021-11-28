China is making vigorous preparations on LAC, now engaged in the deployment of missile regiment!

Sources said that the Chinese Army has started building new highways in the Aksai Chin area opposite the Eastern Ladakh sector.

China is not deterring its antics in eastern Ladakh. China is rapidly working on new highways and roads near eastern Ladakh. Also, China has started deploying missile and rocket regiments near the Line of Actual Control. India has expressed objection to these antics of China.

According to the news of India Today, sources said that the Chinese Army has started building new highways in the Aksai Chin area opposite the Eastern Ladakh sector. Their connectivity as well as the reaction time to reach the Line of Actual Control is less than ever.

According to sources, the upgrade of military infrastructure has been very important as China is widening the highway. It is also building new airstrips in addition to China’s bases in Kashgar, Gar Gunsa and Hotan. The Chinese military has increased the deployment of a large number of missile and rocket regiments, which are being controlled by the People’s Liberation Army of China. Apart from this, the number of drones for surveillance has also increased.

Sources said the Chinese military’s effort to recruit Tibetans and deploy them at border posts with mainland Han troops is also gaining momentum. China wants to use the people of Tibet in more challenging areas. It is difficult for Chinese mainland soldiers to work here. Sources also said that compared to winters last year, Chinese shelters and road connectivity are better.

India has objected to these antics of China. According to the information, during the recent round of talks between India and China, India had expressed its concern over China’s military build-up on the border.

Let us inform that the standoff between the armies of India and China in Eastern Ladakh came to the fore in the month of May last year. Then there was a violent clash between the two armies in the Galwan Valley. Since then, there have been many level talks between the two countries, but the tension on the border does not appear to be reducing.