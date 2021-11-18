China is not deterring, new enclave rebuilt in Arunachal Pradesh, 60 buildings seen in satellite images; BJP MP had expressed concern a year ago

China is not deterring from its aggressive expansionist policies. Meanwhile, it has been revealed in a report that China has again made its new enclave in Arunachal Pradesh. According to photographs released by the satellite, there are around 60 buildings in the new enclave. The Bharatiya Janata Party MP had already warned about the enclave created by China in Arunachal Pradesh and said that an incident like Doklam could happen here too.

According to a report by news channel NDTV, it has been revealed from the satellite images that China has built another enclave with more than 60 buildings in Arunachal Pradesh. According to the report, this enclave was not present there earlier in the satellite image of the year 2019. Earlier, the report released by the US Defense Department Pentagon also said that China has built an enclave with about 100 houses in the disputed part between Tibet Autonomous Region and Arunachal Pradesh.

This enclave built by China is about six kilometers inside the Indian border. This area is near LAAC and International Border. Images of the new enclave have been released by two of the world’s largest satellite image companies, Maxar Technologies and Planet Labs. Not only can a large number of buildings be seen in the pictures released, but a Chinese flag has also been painted on the roof of a building. This shows that China lays its claim on this area. However, it is not known whether people live in the enclave or not.

The location of the enclave created by China is also shown by BharatMaps under the Government of India. Speaking to NDTV, Arup Dasgupta, an expert in satellite imaging technology, said that based on the boundary shown by the Surveyor General of India, it is found that the new enclave created by China is within about 7 kilometers from the international border. In the same year, the Chinese government agency Xinhua also released a photo of this enclave. During that time Chinese President Xi Jinping also visited the Chinese areas adjoining Arunachal.

BJP MP from Arunachal Pradesh Tapir Gao had already warned about the creation of enclaves inside the Indian border by China. Tapir village had said that China has occupied many Indian areas. If there is another incident like Doklam again, it will happen in Arunachal Pradesh. It is worth noting that in the year 2017, when China started road construction in Doklam, Indian soldiers stopped it. After this a serious dispute arose between the two sides and it lasted for several months.

