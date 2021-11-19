China is not ready to retreat in Ladakh, top army commanders informed Defense Minister Rajnath Singh

Top Army commanders on Thursday informed Defense Minister Rajnath Singh of China’s repeated refusal to withdraw from the lines claimed by India at the standoff site in Ladakh. Ministry sources gave this information. Sources said the Defense Minister was apprised of China’s position during the meeting. During this meeting, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh also reviewed the prevailing security situation along the Line of Actual Control.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday inaugurated a renovated war memorial at Rezang La in eastern Ladakh, which is situated at an altitude of 18000 feet above sea level. It was at this place that the company soldiers of 13 Kumaon Regiment under the leadership of Major Shaitan Singh bravely fought the Chinese soldiers in 1962.

During this, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh held a closed-door meeting with the commanders of the Northern Command of the Army. The commanders informed Rajnath Singh of China’s refusal to retreat from the areas occupied by Depsang Maidan and Hot Springs. According to the newspaper The Telegraph, an official said that the meeting lasted for more than an hour. During this the commanders gave a power point presentation and apprised the Defense Minister about the massive Chinese gathering at the standoff spots within the lines claimed by India.

During the meeting, the commanders explained how Chinese troops have strengthened their positions at the standoff sites by building airbases and military camps. While giving information, another official of the ministry said that Rajnath Singh told the commanders that India will take up this matter again during the next military and diplomatic talks with the Chinese army.

Let us inform that since the month of May last year, both the countries have come face-to-face over the border dispute at many places in eastern Ladakh. Last year, 20 Indian soldiers were martyred in a clash with Chinese soldiers in the Galwan Valley. While several months later, China confirmed the death of four of its soldiers.

The post China not ready to retreat in Ladakh, Army’s top commanders gave information to Defense Minister Rajnath Singh appeared first on Jansatta.

#China #ready #retreat #Ladakh #top #army #commanders #informed #Defense #Minister #Rajnath #Singh