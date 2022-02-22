China is resorting to salami slicing on Taiwan issue, this strategy is to isolate America

Beijing: Through salami-slicing, China is trying to annex the land of another country by cutting it into its share. Beijing has such annexed Nepal along with Bhutan.

China is not ready to accept the interference of any other country regarding Taiwan. America keeps helping Taiwan against China. So Dragon has started working on a special kind of strategy salami slicing. That is, it is slowly working to swallow the land of Taiwan.

Through salami-slicing, China is trying to cut the land of another country and merge it into its share. Beijing has captured Nepal using the same technique along with Bhutan. China has also strengthened its military facilities in Tibet. The region is witnessing growth of military infrastructure. A report claimed that China is now using a similar strategy in Taiwan.

Beijing treats Taiwan as a separate province. It says Taiwan should accept Chinese sovereignty. China has also talked about using force to annex Taiwan. The US, on the other hand, follows the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979. Its effort is that China cannot take Taiwan under its control.

America does not sell weapons to China. But it provides weapons to defend Taiwan. Dragon does not like the American stand. This is the reason why the US takes a strong stand against the Biden administration for selling arms to Taiwan. Despite US intervention, China claims Taiwan.

China recently banned two US defense companies. Beijing has imposed this ban on Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Technology from selling arms to Taiwan. China says the arms deal with Taiwan undermines the country’s security interests and bilateral ties. Both companies have announced arms sales worth $100 million to Taiwan. By the way, this is the third time that China has announced to take strict action against both companies on arms sales to Taiwan.