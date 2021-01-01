China is spending money to buy influence in India: China has spent a lot to buy influence in India’s film world think tank technology: Bollywood, universities, think tanks …

China is pouring money like water to increase its influence in India. According to a report, China has spent a lot to increase its influence in India’s film world, universities, social institutions, research institutes, think tanks, social media and technology world. This poses a serious threat to national security and democracy.The Mapping Chinese Footprints and Influence Operation in India report, released by the Law and Society Alliance in September, seeks to explore how deep and wide China’s legs are.

The report covers a variety of topics and identifies key components and avenues in which the Chinese intelligence service and the Chinese Communist Party government have deeply established themselves in many Indian sectors, from the entertainment industry to education.

The report highlights Indian industries and regions where China has been increasing its influence through strategic investment over the past few years. The report also touches on Beijing’s hidden agenda to increase its influence in shaping the vote of the common man in India.

China is using every trick in its playbook to further its efforts to penetrate the Indian economy and society, to propagate the socio-political sphere through Confucian institutions, to mobilize financial investment.

China is trying to create strife in Indian society by propagating its selfish stories, actions and goals.

Over the years, China has repeatedly tried to infiltrate the Indian entertainment industry and influence Bollywood through its film co-production system.

Clear evidence of Beijing’s efforts to make an impact on Bollywood is the holding of the China-India Film Co-Production Dialogue at the Beijing International Film Festival in 2019. Chinese influence successfully ensured the participation of major Indian film legends like Shah Rukh Khan and Kabir Khan.

The report also sheds light on how the Chinese Communist Party has formed a lobby group led by an Indian lobbyist specifically for the Indian film industry.

Beijing’s influence is subtle, but systematic. Chinese films have won over key figures in regulatory bodies who ensure that Chinese interests in Bollywood are good or at least not harmed.

An example of this is how China successfully persuaded the makers of the ‘Rockstar’ film to obscure the flag that read ‘Free Tibet’. It was featured in a popular song from the movie.