China Ladakh News: PLA India Border Western Theater Command General Zhang Zhudong Chinese soldiers die in Ladakh

Highlights This dream of a Chinese president eager to conquer Ladakh was very heavy.

The Chinese military has deployed about 50,000 troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in eastern Ladakh.

The extreme cold and low oxygen of Ladakh is now becoming dangerous for Chinese troops.

Beijing

This dream of Chinese President Xi Jinping, who aspires to occupy Indian territory in East Ladakh, is overshadowed by his dream. China’s People’s Liberation Army has deployed about 50,000 troops along the Line of Control in eastern Ladakh. The extreme cold and low oxygen of Ladakh is now becoming dangerous for Chinese troops. He is suffering from stomach related ailments. Zhang Judong, commander of the Chinese army’s largest Western theater command, has died of the disease. It only addresses the challenging situation in Ladakh. Could only endure months.

The South China Morning Post reported that PLA commander Zhang had resigned a few months earlier. The newspaper said that Zhang Judong also suffers from stomach cancer. Alam says China has had to change the commander of its Western theater command three times in the last nine months. The Western Command of the Chinese Army People’s Liberation Army is headquartered in Tibet. The same Chinese military command is deployed along the Line of Control (LAC) from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh in India.

Will India be banned as soon as it gets S-400 defense system from Russia? Read US alerts

General Zhang was a favorite of the Chinese president

Chinese President Xi Jinping had earlier in June appointed General Zhu Killing to replace General Zhang. At the same time, two months later, the responsibility of Western Theater Command was handed over to General Wang Haijiang. In December 2020, General Zhang Judong was made commander. Two military sources said General Zhang Judong was 58 years old and died on October 1. General Zhang gave no reason for stepping down from his post in June. A Chinese military source said General Zhang and Xu were both like rising stars. He was the favorite general of the Chinese president and Xi Jinping relied heavily on him.

Indo-China tensions: Why is China changing its commander on the Indian border so often? Deployed third general in 9 months

After withdrawing from East Ladakh, General Zhang was given a role on the Strategic Planning Committee in the CMC. Meanwhile, a military source said that there is a lot of concern about the health and well-being of the soldiers and commanders deployed in the Western Theater Command adjacent to India. He said that while General Zhang died, General Zhu, who was appointed commander after him, was also ill. Chinese sources said, ‘General Xu also suffers from stomach ailments. For this reason, he resigned just two months after becoming commander of the Western Theater Command.

‘Leading senior military officers fighting disease’

Meanwhile, Zhou Chenming, a researcher at China’s Yuan Wang Military Science and Technology Institute, said in Beijing that many senior military officers and commanders stationed at the front are battling stomach-related and other ailments. “Low oxygen, low temperatures, working conditions in high altitude areas of Western theater command are very difficult,” Zhou said. Coronary heart disease has become a common problem among officers and soldiers. The Western Theater Command was established 5 years ago as a major change in the Chinese military. This is the largest command in the Chinese army. The order also covers Chinese troops who carried out bloody attacks on Indian troops in the Galvan Valley last year.