China Limits Torch Relay For Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Over COVID Fears



BEIJING (AP) — China is limiting the torch relay for the Winter Olympics to solely three days amid coronavirus worries, organizers mentioned Friday.

The flame shall be displayed solely in enclosed venues which might be deemed “secure and controllable,” based on officers.

No public transit routes can be disturbed and regular life would proceed for the 20 million residents of the capital, the place a handful of recent COVID-19 circumstances have been recorded over current days.

Beijing’s deputy sports activities director, Yang Haibin, mentioned security was the “prime precedence,” with the pandemic, venue preparations and the potential for forest fires in Beijing’s chilly, dry local weather all factored in.

The relay will run from Feb. 2-4, taking within the three competitors areas of downtown Beijing, the suburb of Yanqing, and Zhangjiakou within the neighboring province of Hebei.

The Video games have already been impacted on a scale much like that skilled by Tokyo throughout final 12 months’s Summer season Olympics.

China says solely chosen spectators shall be allowed to attend the occasions, and Olympic athletes, officers, employees and journalists are required to remain inside a bubble that retains them from contact with most of the people.

The opening of the Video games comes simply days after the beginning of the Lunar New Yr vacation, China's greatest annual celebration when thousands and thousands historically journey to their hometowns for household reunions. For the second 12 months, the federal government has suggested these residing away from house to remain put, and practice and airplane journey has been curtailed.

Individuals within the torch rally will bear well being screens and be fastidiously monitored, ranging from two weeks earlier than the occasion begins, mentioned Xu Zhijun, deputy head of the organizing committee.

Beijing reported its first native omicron an infection on Jan. 15, and 11 circumstances had been confirmed within the capital as of Thursday afternoon, the official Xinhua Information Company reported.

Exterior of Beijing, a number of million individuals stay underneath lockdown as a part of China’s “zero-tolerance” method to coping with the pandemic that has been credited with stopping outbreaks on the dimensions of the U.S. and different nations.

Numbers of recent circumstances have dropped considerably in current days amid strict adherence to masking, journey restrictions and college closures, together with a vaccination charge that now tops 85%. Some medical consultants fear an absence of publicity to the virus may hurt the Chinese language inhabitants’s capacity to take care of future waves of an infection.

The scaled-down torch relay is a far cry from 2008, when Beijing despatched the Olympic icon on a worldwide journey forward of its internet hosting of that 12 months’s Summer season Video games. The relay drew protesters in opposition to China’s human rights violations and insurance policies in Tibet, Xinjiang and elsewhere, resulting in violent confrontations and the cancellation of some abroad phases.

The Winter Video games have been beset by comparable political controversies, alongside medical issues.

Six weeks in the past, the US, Britain and a number of other allies mentioned they might not ship dignitaries to attend the Video games as a protest in opposition to human rights abuses by the Communist Get together regime.

Athletes have been threatened by the organizing committee with “sure punishments” for saying or doing something that may offend their Chinese language hosts, whereas a number of delegations urged anybody headed to Beijing to take “burner” telephones as an alternative of their private units due to considerations their private data may very well be compromised.

The Nationwide Hockey League cited uncertainty brought on by the pandemic to carry again all of its gamers from the Olympic event.