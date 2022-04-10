China makes semi-secret delivery of missiles to Serbia



Russia’s ally Serbia received supplies of a state-of-the-art Chinese anti-aircraft system in a covert operation this weekend amid Western concerns that weapons developed in the Balkans during Ukraine’s war could threaten fragile peace in the region.

Media and military experts said Sunday that six Y-20 transport planes of the Chinese Air Force landed at Belgrade civilian airport early Saturday morning, carrying the HQ-22 surface-to-air missile system for the Serbian military.

A Chinese cargo plane with military insignia has been photographed at Belgrade’s Nikola Tesla Airport. The Serbian Defense Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Experts see arms supplies to at least two NATO member states, Turkey and Bulgaria, as a demonstration of China’s growing global reach.

The presence of the Y-20s raised eyebrows as they flew together in a series of single-aircraft flights, The Warzone Online Magazine wrote. “The presence of the Y-20 in Europe in any number is still a fairly new development.”

“The Chinese have shown their strength,” said Alexander Radic, a Serbian military analyst.

Serbian President Alexander Vusic has confirmed the distribution of the mid-range system agreed in 2019, saying on Saturday that he would present the “new pride” of the Serbian military on Tuesday or Wednesday.

He had previously accused NATO countries, which represent most of Serbia’s neighbors, of refusing to allow system delivery flights to their territories amid tensions over Russia’s aggression on Ukraine.

Although Serbia has voted in favor of the UN resolution condemning the bloody Russian invasion of Ukraine, it has refused to join international sanctions against its allies in Moscow or to directly criticize the apparent atrocities committed by Russian troops there.

In 2020, U.S. officials warned Belgrade against buying the HQ-22 anti-aircraft system, the export version of which is known as FK-3. The United States has said that if Serbia really wants to join the European Union and other Western alliances, it must align its military equipment with Western standards.

The Chinese missile system has been widely compared to the American Patriot and Russian S-300 surface-to-air missile systems, although its range is less than that of the more advanced S-300. Serbia will be the first Chinese missile operator in Europe.

Serbia was at war with its neighbors in the 1990s. The country, which has formally sought EU membership, has already augmented its armed forces with Russian and Chinese weapons, warplanes, war tanks and other equipment.

In 2020, it took delivery of the Chengdu Pterodactyl-1 drone, known in China as Wing Lung. War drones are capable of hitting targets with bombs and missiles and can be used for retrieval work.

There are fears in the West that arms could be used by Russia and China to provoke another war in the Balkans, especially against its former province of Kosovo, which declared independence in 2008. Serbia, Russia and China do not recognize Kosovo sovereignty, although the United States and most Western countries do.