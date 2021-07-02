China Making More Than 100 Silos, Will Have Danger For USA

China is building more than a hundred silos to secure missiles in a desert near the northwestern city of Yumen.

New Delhi. A news from China has increased the concern of the whole world including America. The news said China is rapidly increasing its missile capability and building more than a hundred silos to secure missiles in a desert near the northwestern city of Yumen. It is noteworthy that silos are those storage containers in which long-range intercontinental ballistic missiles are kept. It is said that China currently has about 250 to 350 nuclear weapons.

According to media reports, US State Department spokesman Ned Price has said that China’s nuclear warfare (nuclear weapons) may increase faster than expected. He quoted a report from the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies as saying that 119 silos being manufactured in China are a matter of concern for us. Price also raised concerns over the construction of these silos, questioning China’s ambitions.

What are Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles

Through these missiles, air can be attacked from one continent to another. These missiles go into space from Earth and then attack the targeted location on Earth. They are capable of carrying conventional explosive material or nuclear weapons with them. At present, China has many such missiles that have the ability to hit the US directly. If China increases its missile capability, then it can become a major threat to America in the coming times. Not only this, China is also rapidly modernizing its army so that any proxy war can be successfully fought in future.