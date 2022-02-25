China may take ‘wrong lessons’ from US, NATO response to Ukraine invasion: experts



According to experts, China will feel brave in its aggression against Taiwan once Russia launches full-scale aggression on Ukraine.

Taiwan says it has sent fighters to warn nine Chinese planes that flew over its defensive airspace on the first day of the Russian attack. China has operated a similar flyby in the past, but the timing remains significant.

James Anders, a former undersecretary of defense for policy under President Trump, told Gadget Clock Digital that China would “purposefully” look into whether Russia suffered “significant and lasting consequences” from its move in Ukraine and how the United States responded.

“I think there is a real risk that China may conclude that concrete steps by the United States in response to Russia’s attack fall short of what it said,” Anderson said Biden had promised “quick and tough sanctions” but had not yet made the most serious economic call. Punishment against Russia.

“Everyone is on the edge – and understandably – about what comes next, but I’m concerned that China is going to learn something wrong here and that its leaders may see the Biden administrator’s response as more of a show than a matter of substance,” he added. China will not make a hasty decision to invade Taiwan, but will certainly “count cold blood on America’s resolve and ability to act in times of international crisis.”

And Dean Cheng, a senior research fellow at the Davis Institute for National Security and Foreign Policy’s Center for Asian Studies, agrees that the US response to Russia could be too lenient for China to take similar action against Taiwan.

“I think what you’re seeing is by no means surprising unless you are someone who strangely bought the idea that China is suddenly going to oppose Russia,” Cheng told Gadget Clock Digital. “I think there has been a lot of wishful thinking over the last year or so to discourage Russia, Russia doesn’t really want war and we’re going to see exactly the same thing when Taiwan becomes a problem.”

“The first lesson should be to get your head out of the clouds and into a world where the sky is blue and a beautiful chartreuse is not pink,” he added.

The most notable difference between the European and Indo-Pacific theaters is that the United States has a NATO alliance in several countries to act as a deterrent against Russian actions – an alliance that Russian President Vladimir Putin feared would be joined by Ukraine. Russia’s western border.

The Indo-Pacific theater lacks a similar united alliance with the United States but instead maintains a series of strong, bilateral security agreements with countries such as South Korea, Japan, Australia and Taiwan, most recently included in the 1989 Taiwan Relations Act. .

But Cheng believes European forces will be less effective and more vigilant in an Asian theater of operations, noting that NATO has withdrawn from taking direct action to stop the invasion of Ukraine, which borders NATO allies.

“Do you think they’ve brought it to the table – and that leaves the question of why they’re coming?” Cheng argued. “If they do not come to Ukraine, which is bordered by multiple NATO allies, every signing – the Helsinki agreement, in clear violation of the promises of several formal agreements like Minsk – why should we fight and die for our European allies?” No promise? ”