China Moves Against Education Companies, Causing Shares to Plunge

Chinese regulators on Monday banned tutoring companies from making profits, a move that saw their shares plummet, wiping out tens of billions of dollars in the value of the country’s once-booming education sector, as Beijing focuses about the growing financial burden that students – and their parents – face.

Some of China’s largest publicly traded education companies have lost a significant portion of their value as investors ditched them after rules were announced requiring all companies that offer tutoring programs to register as teachers. ‘non-profit institutions.

The rules will also restrict new foreign investment, once a key way for these companies to raise funds. It is the latest in a series of moves China has taken to curb its tech sector that has hit the shares of its largest companies, in industries as diverse as ridesharing and music licensing. Regulators say they are tackling privacy, cybersecurity and antitrust concerns, directing their crackdown on the country’s burgeoning internet industry.

Koolearn Technology, which offers online courses and test preparation courses, said it expected the rules “to have a significant negative impact” on its business. Its stock fell 33 percent on Monday. A handful of other Hong Kong-listed education companies, including New Oriental Education & Technology and Scholar Education Group, as well as US-listed companies Gaotu Techedu and TAL, have issued similar statements.