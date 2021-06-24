China Nominates Wuhan Lab To Countrys Top Award For Research

According to the Chinese Academy of Sciences, it was only after the research done by this lab that it helped to understand the origin of the corona virus, its effect and its mechanism. Due to these efforts of the lab, it was possible to make medicines and vaccines against the corona virus.

New Delhi. China has set up its Wuhan lab for important research on the corona virus that is wreaking havoc all over the world. “Wuhan Institute of Virology” Has been nominated for the country’s highest level award. It is noteworthy that the first infection of corona in the whole world was also recorded in this lab. Today, most researchers believe that Wuhan Lab is the birth organization of the corona virus and it is also being considered responsible for spreading this deadly epidemic in the world.

According to Chinese media reports, the Chinese Academy of Sciences has nominated this disputed lab in Wuhan to give the biggest award for doing excellent research on Covid-19. According to the Chinese Academy of Sciences, it was only after the research done by this lab that it helped to understand the origin of the corona virus, its effect and its mechanism. Due to these efforts of the lab, it was possible to make medicines and vaccines against the corona virus.

The academy also said that the Wuhan lab provided the necessary scientific and technical information to prevent the deadly epidemic. Scientists are shocked at this move of China. Many scientists already agreed that this virus could possibly be an engineered virus that leaked from the research lab due to some accident or any other reason.

China seeks Nobel Prize for Wuhan lab

According to Chinese media, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijiang had said that instead of blaming the Chinese scientists working at the institute, they should be the first to be awarded the Nobel Prize in medicine for discovering the gene sequence of the novel corona virus. needed.

China’s role was controversial since the beginning of Corona. Initially it was said that it is spreading due to eating wild animals as food. Later, several Chinese experts revealed that research on the corona virus was being done in the Wuhan lab. After this, on the basis of many leaked emails, many countries of the world including America made allegations against China, which China has been denying till now.