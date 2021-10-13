China objected to Vice President Venkaiah Naidu’s visit to Arunachal, India gave a befitting reply

India has strongly reacted to China’s objection to Venkaiah Naidu’s visit to Arunachal. Responding to this on behalf of the government, it has been said that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral and indivisible part of India. Therefore it is beyond comprehension to object to China.

India has given a befitting reply to China’s objection to Vice President Venkaiah Naidu’s visit to Arunachal. India on Wednesday rejected China’s objection to Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu’s recent visit to Arunachal Pradesh and said Arunachal is an integral and inseparable part of India.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that it is incomprehensible to object to the visit of Indian leaders to India. Bagchi said – “We have seen the comments made today by the official spokesperson of China. We reject such comments. Arunachal Pradesh is an integral and inseparable part of India”.

Vice President Naidu was on a visit to Arunachal Pradesh last week. During this, he also addressed a special session of the state assembly on Saturday. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian objected to this, saying Beijing does not recognize Arunachal Pradesh and strongly opposes visits by Indian leaders to the region. Earlier there was news that China has made a village in Arunachal.

China has been objecting to the visit of Indian leaders to Arunachal Pradesh, saying the state is part of South Tibet. Earlier, China has also raised objections to the visits of Buddhist religious leader Dalai Lama, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and PM Modi. In return, India gave a befitting reply, rejecting all these objections.

The latest controversy of statements between the two sides has come to the fore three days after the 13th round of military-level talks over the eastern Ladakh standoff. Bagchi said that as we have said earlier that due to violation of bilateral agreements by China in the western sector on the Indo-China border, the dispute between the two has arisen.

That’s why we expect the Chinese side to work for an early resolution of the remaining issues along the Line of Actual Control, fully adhering to bilateral agreements and protocols, instead of adding to unrelated issues, Bagchi said.

Let us tell you that there is a dispute going on between India and China on the Ladakh border for the last several months. Armies are standing on both sides. After the Galwan Valley violence, talks are also going on from both the sides. Several rounds of talks have taken place, but so far no solution seems to be found on this issue.

The 13th round of talks held a few days ago was unsuccessful. China said that India’s demands are unrealistic, India is making a wrong assessment about the situation. China is constantly trying to create a dispute with India over the Ladakh border. In return, India is also giving a befitting reply to him.