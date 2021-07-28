China Offers the Taliban a Warm Welcome While Urging Peace Talks

“This is an effort to use China’s influence to persuade the Taliban not to seek military victory but to seriously negotiate for an inclusive political settlement,” he said.

China has become increasingly concerned about the fate of Afghanistan. It shares a short border with China at the end of a narrow mountainous region called the Wakhan Corridor. Last month, Taliban forces seized much of the province, which borders Xinjiang, a predominantly Uyghur Muslim region in western China where the government has detained hundreds of thousands on behalf of the fight against extremism.

Wang again criticized the United States and its NATO allies on Wednesday for a hasty withdrawal that could once again plunge the country into chaos, the ministry statement said.

Although it hasn’t said so explicitly, China appears to be trying to act as a mediator between the Afghan government and the Taliban, encouraging some sort of political settlement.

China has long sought to play a larger diplomatic role in Afghanistan, but it has always been overshadowed by the inordinate influence of the United States as the head of the military mission supporting the government in Kabul. That may change now that the Americans have largely withdrawn their fighting forces and the Taliban appear to have the military initiative.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping spoke by phone with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on July 16 and also urged his government to find an “Afghan-led and owned” solution.

While China has long criticized the US military engagement in Afghanistan, it has also relied on it to help contain what it sees crucial to its security: the use of the country as a base for extremists fighting for it. independence of Xinjiang, which the separatists call East Turkestan.