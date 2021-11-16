China overtakes America in the world in wealth claims in report of McKinsey Global Institute net worth is 8 times more than India

Whatever things are being said about China all over the world, but China is constantly going ahead in increasing its economic supremacy. The way China’s empire is growing, so is its economic condition. Global wealth has more than tripled in the past two decades, with China leading the way. It has also succeeded in beating America. America is now behind China.

According to a new report by the research arm of McKinsey & Co., which examines the national balance sheets of ten countries that represent 60 percent of the world’s total income economies, China’s wealth Much more than America. “We are richer now than ever,” Jan Mischke, a partner at the McKinsey Global Institute in Zurich, said in an interview.

According to the study, the total wealth worldwide has increased from $156 trillion in 2000 to $514 trillion in 2020. About a third of this increase is from China alone. It had only $7 trillion in assets in 2000, a year before it joined the WTO, which has now grown to $120 trillion. It is growing very fast.

Meanwhile, America has also doubled its wealth to reach $ 90 trillion. On the other hand, India’s net worth has also increased, but it is far behind China. China is eight times ahead of India. According to the Global Wealth Report of Credit Suisse, India’s net worth stood at $12.6 trillion in October 2019 compared to China’s $120 trillion.

The richest 10% of households hold more than two-thirds of the wealth in the two countries with the world’s largest economies, the report said, and their share is also increasing. According to McKinsey calculations, 68% of the global net worth assets are in the form of real estate.

According to McKinsey, the uptick in net worth over the past two decades has outpaced gains in global GDP and increased asset prices due to declining asset prices. It was found that property prices are about 50% higher than their long-term average relative to income. This raises questions about the stability of the wealth boom.