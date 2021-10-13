China-Pakistan are uniting Modi government sitting silent Shiv Sena warns strict action not taken India existence can become threat Shiv Sena’s warning

Amidst the tension on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) Shiv Sena India on Wednesday said that if the central government does not take strong action, then China and Pakistan can come together and pose a threat to the existence of India. In the editorial of Shiv Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’, without naming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), it was described as the “Political East India Company” and said that China is continuously infiltrating and India is engaged in talks. The party also described China as a “leading imperialist nation”. In the backdrop of recent attacks on Hindus and Sikhs in Jammu and Kashmir, the editorial stated that Narendra Modi government And Hindus are fleeing from the valley. This does not suit a party like BJP, which supports Hindutva.

“The Prime Minister, the Home Minister and the Defense Minister should understand the pain of such people,” the Marathi newspaper said. Referring to the ongoing standoff between the armies of India and China, he said that 13 rounds of talks have been held on the issues, but all were in vain.

Said in the editorial, “The officers of Janmukti Sena do long talks, but in the end they do what they want to do. China is not ready for constructive changes.” The editorial claimed that every act of Pakistan in Kashmir has the support of China. The “undemocratic” forces in power in Afghanistan also have the backing of China.

Shiv Sena said in the editorial, “If the government does not take strict action, then China and Pakistan will come together and pose a threat to the existence of India. The country’s ‘Political East India Company’ should understand this. The Indian Army said on Monday that the Chinese military did not agree to the “positive suggestions” given by it and neither did it make any proposal in the direction of moving forward.