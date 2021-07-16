China Postpones CPEC Meeting After Death 9 Chinese Nationals

New Delhi. China has become alert after its death in a bus blast in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. After this terrorist attack, China has lost confidence in its all-time friend Pakistan. Now he is taking steps. According to a report, China has sent its special investigation team to Pakistan to investigate the blast. Not only this, the important CPEC meeting between the two countries has also been canceled. It is believed that after these decisions of China, there has been a rift in the relationship between the two countries.

China will bring to the fore the reality of Pakistan

After the death of its citizens in the bus explosion, China wants to bring out the reality of this matter. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a press conference in Beijing that a Chinese team would go to Pakistan to help with the blast. It will be ascertained what caused the explosion. We have asked the Government of Pakistan to investigate this matter in depth. Along with this, the security of Chinese citizens in Pakistan will also be reviewed.

Also read: Jammu Kashmir: Big success for army, three terrorists including Lashkar commander Huraira killed in Pulwama

CPEC meeting also canceled

After this terrorist attack, there has been a deep impact on China-Pakistan relations. The important CPEC meeting between the two countries has been cancelled. Major General Asim Bajwa, the head of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and former spokesperson of the Pakistan Army, has given information about this by tweeting. He said that this meeting of CPEC will now be held after Eid. Earlier the JCC-10 meeting on CPEC, which was scheduled to be held on 16 July 2021, has been postponed to a later date after Eid. A new date will be finalized soon.

instead of pakistan

After this incident, the tone of Pakistan has changed after seeing the attitude of China. Pakistan says that preliminary investigation has found traces of explosive material inside the bus and it cannot be ruled out as a terrorist incident. This change in Pakistan’s stand comes after China has said that it will send a team to investigate the blast.

Also read: On July 4, the third wave of Corona knocked in the country! Top scientist claimed

9 Chinese civilians killed in explosion

Let us tell you that 13 people, including nine Chinese civilians and two soldiers of the Frontier Corps, were killed when a bus carrying Chinese engineers and workers exploded. At the same time, 39 other people were injured in this accident. The intensity of the explosion was so high that the bus fell into a deep gorge after the incident. Pakistan says a gas leak caused the explosion, while China has called it an attack.