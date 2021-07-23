China president xi jinping first official visit tibet inspected on Arunachal pradesh border area

Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Tibet for the first time, also took stock of the Arunachal border, is building the largest dam on the Brahmaputra river

New Delhi. Chinese President Xi Jinping has taken a big step amid the ongoing tension on the border with India. Xi Jinping has visited Tibet for the first time. In fact, Jinping visited the city of Nyingchi in China, adjacent to the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, which is part of Tibet.

According to China’s official communication agency Xinhua, during this time Jinping also inspected the Brahmaputra river. Let us tell you that China is building the world’s largest dam here.

Jinping’s first visit after assuming power

Xi Jinping took power in 2011. After this, this is the first time that he has visited Tibet. On Wednesday, President Xi Jinping arrived at Nyingchi’s airport. After this, the Chinese President inspected the basin of the Brahmaputra River and its tributaries.

Jinping has visited Nyingchi, a Tibetan border town located close to Arunachal Pradesh. He was welcomed by the local people and officials of various ethnic groups.

He then visited the Nyang river bridge to inspect the basin of the Brahmaputra river.

Why is Nyingchi special?

In fact, the Nyingchi area that Xi Jinping visited is a prefecture-level city in Tibet. Not only this, this part is adjacent to the border of Arunachal Pradesh. This is the reason why Xi Jinping’s visit to this area is being considered very important amid the ongoing border dispute with India.

Nyingchi also came into the limelight in June when China fully operationalized its first bullet train in Tibet. This train connects Lhasa, the provincial capital of Tibet, with Ningchi.

Let us tell you that China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of South Tibet, which India has always rejected.

Many Chinese leaders visit Tibet from time to time. But in the recent past, the visit of top leaders like the head of the ruling Communist Party and President Xi Jinping has caught everyone’s attention.

Explain that the 3,488-km Line of Actual Control (LAC) is involved in the India-China border dispute. At the same time, Chinese President Xi had said some time ago that the new bullet rail line will play an important role in safeguarding border stability.

He was pointing towards the Arunachal border with India. Nyingchi is a border town of Tibet located close to Arunachal.

Largest dam on Brahmaputra river

China is going to build the biggest dam on the Brahmaputra river. There is a plan to build a massive 60 GW dam on the Brahmaputra river. Not only this, from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh, China has set its eyes on Indian soil.