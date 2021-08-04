China released footage of last year galwan valley clashes after issuing of joint statement

Videos of violent clashes between Indian and Chinese soldiers in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley last year have been released by China. In this video of about 48 seconds, the violent conflict between the armies of the two countries can be seen. This video has been released after issuing a joint statement on behalf of the army of both the countries, saying that mutual understanding has increased between the two sides regarding the border dispute. Apart from this, the armies of both the countries have agreed to retreat from the Gogra area.

The video of the violent clash between the armies of the two countries has also been broadcast on Chinese TV. This video mainly talks with the family members of the killed soldiers of the Chinese army. Also, in this video it can be clearly seen how the Chinese soldiers are flowing in the river. Also, in this video, Chinese soldiers are also seen pelting stones and shouting slogans. In the video, Indian soldiers are also seen standing ready in front of Chinese soldiers.

Excerpts from a video interview of a PLA martyrs family shows footage of the #Galwanvalley clash between #India & #China, the stone pelting, close combat fighting, conditions of soldiers in the river & Chinese equipment on site well documented in these 45 seconds pic.twitter.com/4pk60K28jp — d-atis (@detresfa_) August 2, 2021

It is worth noting that in the month of April last year, the armies of India and China had come face to face in the area of ​​​​East Ladakh. After which on June 15, there were reports of violent clashes between the armies of the two countries in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed. Initially, China had denied the news of the death of any of its soldiers, but later China admitted that 4 of its soldiers died in this violent conflict. Although many experts say that the death toll of Chinese soldiers was more than this.

In the midst of the ongoing conflict for more than a year, a joint statement has been issued by the army of both the countries on Tuesday, which states that mutual understanding has increased between the two sides regarding the border dispute. At the same time, India said that the resolution of the border dispute is important for the relations between the two countries. Earlier on July 14, the issue of resolving the border dispute was also raised in the meeting between the foreign ministers of the two countries.

Meanwhile, news agency ANI quoted sources as saying that after the 12th round of Corps Commander level meeting between the two countries, the armies of both the countries have agreed to withdraw from Gogra. However, there is still controversy over some other parts. The Corps Commander level meeting of both the countries will continue to end the ongoing standoff in Hot Spring and Depsang areas.





