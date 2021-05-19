China Releases Rover’s First Photos After Mars Landing

4 days after touchdown a spacecraft on Mars, China’s area company launched its first pictures from the pink planet on Wednesday, asserting that the mission was going as deliberate.

The four-day look forward to the pictures — one in coloration, one in black and white, in addition to a pair of small video clips — had prompted hypothesis that one thing might need gone unsuitable with the touchdown on Saturday. When China’s area company issued a press release in response to these considerations on Tuesday, urging persistence, the response on-line was biting.

“Can’t you be taught from NASA propaganda?” one person wrote beneath the assertion, seeming to chide the company with a comparability to NASA’s dwell broadcasts of its newest mission on Mars, which started in February.