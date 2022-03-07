World

China remains ‘all in for Putin,’ Chinese-Russian foreign policies are ‘highly coordinated,’ Gordon Chang says

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
China remains ‘all in for Putin,’ Chinese-Russian foreign policies are ‘highly coordinated,’ Gordon Chang says
Written by admin
China remains ‘all in for Putin,’ Chinese-Russian foreign policies are ‘highly coordinated,’ Gordon Chang says

China remains ‘all in for Putin,’ Chinese-Russian foreign policies are ‘highly coordinated,’ Gordon Chang says

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Beijing remains “all-in” for Vladimir Putin, warning a Chinese expert who says the countries’ foreign policies have become “highly coordinated” during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Russia and China, they’re bad actors,” Gordon Chang told Gadget Clock. “They are working together, their military forces are drilling together, coordinating their foreign policies.”

“It’s a new axis,” he added.

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine entered its 12th day on Monday, Russian forces announced a ceasefire to allow the evacuation of Ukrainian civilians from cities trapped in the siege war. Since the attack, Russian forces have violated multiple temporary ceasefires aimed at humanitarian corridors.

China calls for ‘iron-clad’ relationship with Russia over Russian aggression

Russia has given no indication that it has deviated from its goal of uniting the whole of Ukraine.

“Putin is now risking his political life and possibly his life to succeed in Ukraine,” Chang said of the Russian president.

Ukrainian troops drive an armored military vehicle on the outskirts of Kiev, Ukraine, on Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo / Emilio Morenatti)

Ukrainian troops drive an armored military vehicle on the outskirts of Kiev, Ukraine, on Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo / Emilio Morenatti)
(AP Photo / Emilio Morenatti)

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces announced on Sunday that more than 11,000 Russian troops had been killed since the attack. The Ukrainian army announced on Monday that its forces had recaptured the town of Chuhuyev from Russian troops.

“At the moment, his forces are not doing exactly what intelligence estimates tell us,” said Chang, author of The Coming Collapse of China. “And that means he’s in trouble.”

READ Also  Contestant on Kaitlyn Bristowe 'Bachelorette' season and Batavia, IL high school alum Clint Arlis dies, cause of death unknown

“That means he’s desperate,” he continued. “That means he can do anything.”

China has been relatively quiet about its invasion of Ukraine, sparking speculation about how close the allies are. Chinese officials have resisted Western pressure to impose sanctions on the Russian government, continuing “normal trade cooperation.”

“Beijing has always been concerned about China’s full support for Putin,” Chang said. “But in general, it has only happened among middle-level officials.”

“Where it counts at the top of the Chinese political system, they are all in favor of Putin,” he added.

On Friday, March 4, 2022, smoke rises after Russian forces fired on Mariupol, Ukraine.

On Friday, March 4, 2022, smoke rises after Russian forces fired on Mariupol, Ukraine.
(AP Photo / Evgeny Maloletka)

China’s allegiance is fully with Moscow, Chang said, even if he publicly distanced himself from Russia after the poor performance of the Beijing attack.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday called Moscow Beijing’s “most important strategic partner” and said “friendship between the two peoples is iron.”

He noted that China’s relationship with Russia is “one of the most important bilateral relations in the world.”

Chang recalled the Biden administration’s efforts to help China avoid a war leading to aggression.

“Biden officials have shared information and intelligence with China in the hope that China will try to restrain its good friend Russia,” he said. “That didn’t happen.”

Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping

Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping
(Picture of Alexi Druzhinintas via Getty Images)

“Chinese officials told the United States to take a long walk from a small pier and also share intelligence with Russia,” Chang continued.

“This is really an indication that China and Russia are very close, and we can’t drive China away from Russia unless we are willing to impose tough sanctions on the Russians as well as Beijing,” Chang told Gadget Clock.

READ Also  University of Chicago students demand school give $1 billion in reparations to South Side

#China #remains #Putin #ChineseRussian #foreign #policies #highly #coordinated #Gordon #Chang

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment