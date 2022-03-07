China remains ‘all in for Putin,’ Chinese-Russian foreign policies are ‘highly coordinated,’ Gordon Chang says



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Beijing remains “all-in” for Vladimir Putin, warning a Chinese expert who says the countries’ foreign policies have become “highly coordinated” during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Russia and China, they’re bad actors,” Gordon Chang told Gadget Clock. “They are working together, their military forces are drilling together, coordinating their foreign policies.”

“It’s a new axis,” he added.

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine entered its 12th day on Monday, Russian forces announced a ceasefire to allow the evacuation of Ukrainian civilians from cities trapped in the siege war. Since the attack, Russian forces have violated multiple temporary ceasefires aimed at humanitarian corridors.

China calls for ‘iron-clad’ relationship with Russia over Russian aggression

Russia has given no indication that it has deviated from its goal of uniting the whole of Ukraine.

“Putin is now risking his political life and possibly his life to succeed in Ukraine,” Chang said of the Russian president.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces announced on Sunday that more than 11,000 Russian troops had been killed since the attack. The Ukrainian army announced on Monday that its forces had recaptured the town of Chuhuyev from Russian troops.

“At the moment, his forces are not doing exactly what intelligence estimates tell us,” said Chang, author of The Coming Collapse of China. “And that means he’s in trouble.”

“That means he’s desperate,” he continued. “That means he can do anything.”

China has been relatively quiet about its invasion of Ukraine, sparking speculation about how close the allies are. Chinese officials have resisted Western pressure to impose sanctions on the Russian government, continuing “normal trade cooperation.”

“Beijing has always been concerned about China’s full support for Putin,” Chang said. “But in general, it has only happened among middle-level officials.”

“Where it counts at the top of the Chinese political system, they are all in favor of Putin,” he added.

China’s allegiance is fully with Moscow, Chang said, even if he publicly distanced himself from Russia after the poor performance of the Beijing attack.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday called Moscow Beijing’s “most important strategic partner” and said “friendship between the two peoples is iron.”

He noted that China’s relationship with Russia is “one of the most important bilateral relations in the world.”

Chang recalled the Biden administration’s efforts to help China avoid a war leading to aggression.

“Biden officials have shared information and intelligence with China in the hope that China will try to restrain its good friend Russia,” he said. “That didn’t happen.”

“Chinese officials told the United States to take a long walk from a small pier and also share intelligence with Russia,” Chang continued.

“This is really an indication that China and Russia are very close, and we can’t drive China away from Russia unless we are willing to impose tough sanctions on the Russians as well as Beijing,” Chang told Gadget Clock.