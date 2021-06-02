China Reports a Human Case of Rare H10N3 Bird Flu

A 41-year-old man in China’s japanese Jiangsu Province is the primary identified human to be contaminated with a pressure of chook flu generally known as H10N3, China’s Nationwide Well being Fee mentioned on Tuesday — a improvement that specialists mentioned merited shut monitoring as a result of of an underlying continued danger of pandemic flus.

Avian viruses don’t sometimes unfold amongst people, however they’ll pose a hazard to people in the event that they combine with a human virus, mentioned Raina MacIntyre, the top of the biosecurity program on the Kirby Institute on the College of New South Wales in Australia.

“If somebody has human flu and is contaminated with chook flu, the 2 viruses can swap genetic materials,” she mentioned. “That’s why you see the priority for pandemic flu arising in international locations the place people and livestock have very shut contact.”

The Well being Fee’s announcement mentioned that there was no proof of human-to-human transmission within the Jiangsu case. Contact tracing and surveillance haven’t uncovered some other infections, officers mentioned.