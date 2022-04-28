China reports first human infection of H3N8 bird flu strain



China’s health authorities said Tuesday it had recorded the first human infection with the avian influenza H3N8 strain.

In a statement, the National Health Commission (NHC) said the form was found in a 4-year-old boy in Henan Province.

The boy living in Jhumadian town kept chickens and crows at home.

She showed fever and other symptoms on April 5th. According to the NHC, and five days later was admitted to a local medical institution for further treatment.

The NHC noted that this variant has been identified in horses, dogs, birds and seals around the world, but no human cases have been reported.

It added that a preliminary study had shown that the variant still did not have the ability to infect humans effectively and that the risk of a large-scale epidemic was low.

The commission warned the public to avoid contact with sick and dead chickens, as well as to pay attention to cleanliness with live chickens.

Those who show similar symptoms should wear a mask and seek medical advice as soon as possible.

In 2021, the NHC confirmed the first case of human transmission from the H10N3 strain of bird flu.

In addition, one person was hospitalized after contracting the H5N6 strain of bird flu.

The US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) wrote in March that the US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) quote on animals contained highly pathogenic avian influenza in 14 US wild birds and 13 commercial and backyard poultry. . And the Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS).

The agency says H5N1 bird flu is less risky for the general public.

On Wednesday, Nebraska state and federal agriculture officials said another large case of bird flu had been confirmed on a farm in Knox County.

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture said in a press release that this is the seventh confirmed case of the disease in the state.

More than 2.1 million neighborhood chickens will die, agriculture officials say. The farm will also be quarantined.

