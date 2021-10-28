China said – the new land border law will not affect the existing border treaties, India adopted an aggressive stand

Responding to questions on the land boundary law, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said, “It is a common domestic law that meets our actual needs and also reaffirms international conventions.”

China’s statement has come to the fore amidst the ongoing conflict between China and India. China said on Thursday that its new land border law will not affect the implementation of existing border treaties and that countries concerned should refrain from making unreasonable speculation about common law.

China’s national legislature, the National People’s Congress (NPC), adopted a new law on the protection of land border areas on 23 October. India has reacted sharply to this as it was passed amid the long-standing military standoff between the two sides in eastern Ladakh.

India on Wednesday attacked Beijing for bringing in a new land border law, saying it expects China to refrain from taking any action that could unilaterally change the situation in the border areas under the pretext of the law.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi described China’s decision to introduce the law as a matter of concern as it could have implications for border management and existing bilateral agreements.

“China’s unilateral decision to introduce such a law is a matter of concern to us which may impact on our existing bilateral arrangement on border management as well as on the question of boundary,” he said.

“The law has clear conditions for China’s cooperation with its neighbors and dealing with land border issues,” he said at a regular foreign ministry press conference.

In an apparent reference to India’s concerns, Wang said, it will not affect China’s implementation of existing border treaties, nor will it change existing practices in our cooperation with neighboring countries. “It does not mean that there has been a change in our stand on the border issue,” he said.

Responding to a question on India’s criticism of the law, Wang said, “I have just briefed you about the ideas behind the law. We hope that the countries concerned will refrain from making unreasonable speculation about the common law in China.

Earlier, detailing the provisions of the new law adopted by the NPC last week, Wang said that President Xi Jinping signed ‘Decree No. 99’, declaring that the law would come into force from January 1, 2022. Will happen.

“Article 62 of the law sets out the duties of the military and local regional departments in implementing it,” he said. It sets the rules for demarcation procedures and also covers the areas of defense and management of borders as part of international cooperation.

He said, “China has a land border of 22,000 km. It has 14 neighboring countries. The law is announced to coordinate unified standards to strengthen border management and pursue relevant cooperation.”

“This is an important measure to advance the rule of law,” Wang said. It is a common domestic law that meets our genuine needs and also conforms to international practice.”

India and Bhutan are the two countries with which China is yet to finalize border agreements, while Beijing has settled border disputes with 12 other neighbours. Both sides have been maintaining that it is necessary to maintain peace in the border areas till the final resolution of the border issue.

Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Bagchi had also said in his statement that India hopes that China will refrain from taking any action that could unilaterally change the situation in the India-China border areas on the pretext of this law.

“Moreover, the passage of this new law, in our view, would not give any legitimacy to the so-called China-Pakistan “Border Agreement” of 1963, which the Indian government has consistently maintained as an illegal agreement, the spokesperson said. ”

Bagchi was responding to media queries on China’s new land border law, which comes amid a 17-month-long border standoff between the two countries in eastern Ladakh.

The standoff broke out between the armies of India and China in eastern Ladakh on May 5 last year after a violent clash in the Pangong Lake area and then both sides gradually deployed thousands of soldiers as well as heavy weapons along the border. were done. Tension between the two countries escalated after a fierce clash in the Galwan Valley on June 15 last year.

After several rounds of military and diplomatic talks, the two sides withdrew troops from the northern and southern banks of Pangong Lake in February and from the Gogra area in August. Another round of talks held on October 10 ended in a stalemate for which both sides blamed each other.