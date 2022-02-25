World

China says it ‘supports’ Russia amid Ukraine invasion, backs Putin’s claim he’s ready for negotiations

23 seconds ago
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday offered his “support” to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the bombing of Ukraine by Russian troops.

According to a readout of a call between the two allies, Xi stressed the importance of rejecting a “cold war mentality” and said he was “serious and respectful.”[s] All countries have reasonable security concerns. “

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin have called on Russia over its aggression in Ukraine.

(Li Xueren / Zinhua via Getty Images) | Mikhail Svetlov / Getty Images)

Russian ground forces near Kiev, explosion destroys Ukrainian capital: live update

Putin has tried to justify his deadly aggression on Ukraine by falsely suggesting that Kiev poses a serious military threat – a threat he claims NATO has made, despite repeated efforts to find a diplomatic solution.

According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Putin explained the “historical context of the Ukrainian issue” and claimed that “the United States and NATO have long been blindsided by Russia’s legitimate security concerns.”

Leading Russia’s offensive, NATO has explicitly rejected Putin’s repeated demands that Ukraine be barred from joining the 30-member alliance.

Ukraine has not been allowed to join the alliance, which requires the unanimous consent of its member states, and has questioned whether partners such as the United States meet Kiev’s required standards.

Ukraine’s foreign minister accuses Russia of ‘war crimes’ for attacking schools, orphanages

On Friday, February 25, 2022, in Kiev, Ukraine, a Ukrainian soldier inspects the wreckage of a crashed plane.

(AP Photo / Vadim Jamirovsky)

After a September meeting between Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, press secretary Jane Saki said “Ukraine needs to take such a step.”

“They are very familiar with these: reform of the rule of law, modernization of its defense sector and efforts to promote economic growth,” he added.

Zelensky said in a speech to Ukrainians on Thursday night Call NATO has asked 27 countries and their allies to allow Kiev to join the alliance, which would provide security and military weapons to 30 countries.

“Everyone is scared, no one answers,” he said.

China has remained vocal in its condemnation of Russia’s aggression in Ukraine, simply repeating the rhetoric and claiming that it “respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries.”

zelenskyy

(Office of the President of Ukraine)

“China supports Russia in resolving the issue through negotiations with Ukraine,” Redout said on Friday, supporting Putin’s recent claim that he was ready to negotiate with Kiev.

Putin’s comments came a day after Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said Kiev had abandoned diplomatic talks with Moscow and called on its Western allies to do the same.


