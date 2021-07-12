China Says It Will Retaliate US Govt After Banning Chinese Companies

America has been demanding in front of the international community for a long time to stop the repression of minority Uighur Muslims by the Chinese government.

New Delhi. China has said it will take “necessary measures” to respond to the sanctions after the US government imposed sanctions on Chinese companies. China’s trade ministry said the US move was a serious violation of international economic and trade rules. In a statement, the ministry said necessary steps would be taken to protect the legitimate rights and interests of the affected companies.

It is noteworthy that in a statement issued on Friday, the US Commerce Department said that some Chinese electronics and technology companies had provided technical assistance in support of the Chinese government’s repression against Muslim minorities in Xinjiang. These companies have been banned by the US from selling their equipment or other goods and there is a provision of punishment for infringing.

America has been demanding in front of the international community for a long time to stop the repression of minority Uighur Muslims by the Chinese government. For this reason, it has also banned Chinese companies. However, China has started taking retaliatory steps, calling the allegations of the US government wrong.

In the past, the US had banned Chinese tech companies accusing them of spying. Due to these sanctions of the US government, Chinese companies had to suffer heavy losses.