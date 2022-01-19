China says omicron may have spread via mailed packages despite doubts abroad



On this picture launched by Xinhua Information Company, a workers member disinfects parcels at a neighborhood underneath close-off administration the place a regionally transmitted COVID-19 case was present in Haidian in Beijing, China on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. (Ren Chao/Xinhua via AP)

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese language state media say parcels mailed from abroad may have spread the omicron variant of the coronavirus in Beijing and elsewhere, despite doubts amongst abroad well being consultants that the virus may be transmitted via packaging.

The State Submit Bureau mentioned it has ordered stronger measures to ventilate and disinfect websites the place gadgets mailed from abroad are dealt with. Postal staff should put on protecting tools, obtain booster pictures and bear common testing, it mentioned on its web site. Worldwide packages should be remoted, cleaned and held for a ready interval to make sure they’re free from the virus, it mentioned.

World well being consultants say the virus primarily spreads via respiratory droplets when contaminated folks breathe, converse, cough and sneeze.

The World Well being Group says coronaviruses “want a reside animal or human host to multiply and survive and can’t multiply on the floor of meals packages.”

Nonetheless, China has repeatedly emphasised what it calls the hazard of infections from packaging, despite solely hint quantities of the virus being discovered on such gadgets, and has boosted testing of frozen meals and different gadgets shipped from abroad.

The Communist Occasion newspaper World Instances cited the Beijing Middle for Illness Management and virologists as linking latest infections to packages from abroad. It mentioned Tuesday that investigators discovered folks newly contaminated had picked up packages mailed from Canada and the U.S.

China has locked down elements of Beijing’s Haidian district following the detection of 4 circumstances, simply weeks earlier than the capital is to host the Winter Olympic Video games. One other individual within the southern expertise hub of Shenzhen who examined constructive for omicron dealt with packages despatched from North America, the newspaper mentioned.

A further case was reported within the metropolis’s Chaoyang district, and an workplace constructing in Shunyi, the place the capital’s primary worldwide airport is situated, was positioned underneath lockdown with all inside required to bear testing after a suspected case was reported.

Native faculties in Beijing have principally been moved on-line within the two weeks earlier than the beginning of the Lunar New Yr vacation on Jan. 31.

China stays on excessive alert for brand new outbreaks forward of the Olympics. Round 20 million individuals are underneath lockdown and mass testing has been ordered in whole cities the place circumstances have been found.

Beijing Video games organizers introduced Monday that solely “chosen” spectators will likely be permitted on the occasions, which formally open Feb. 4. Beijing had already introduced that no followers from exterior the nation will likely be permitted and has not provided tickets to most of the people.

China has largely prevented main virus outbreaks with lockdowns, mass testing and journey restrictions, though it continues to struggle surges in a number of cities, together with the port of Tianjin, about an hour from Beijing.

One metropolis that has endured weeks of lockdown underneath China’s “zero-COVID” coverage seems to have obtained some reduction. Falling numbers of circumstances in Xi’an, a metropolis of 13 million famed as the house of the Terracotta Warrior statue military, have prompted authorities to steadily enable folks to depart their houses and return to work.

Only one further case was reported within the metropolis amongst China’s 127 new domestically transmitted circumstances introduced Tuesday.