China says US is ‘playing up’ Russia threat to Ukraine



China has accused the United States of “playing” with the Ukraine border crisis after Moscow demanded the withdrawal of some of its 150,000 troops from the region.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters on Wednesday that “such constant hype and misinformation in some Western countries will create unrest and uncertainty in a world full of challenges and intensify misery and division.”

The NATO chief has opposed Russia’s withdrawal, saying there was no evidence of a withdrawal

“We hope the relevant parties will stop such misleading propaganda and do more for peace, mutual trust and cooperation,” he added.

Wang also highlighted the “long-term good neighborly and mutually beneficial cooperative relations” between China and Russia.

Russia has amassed about 150,000 troops on its southwestern border and deployed troops to allied Belarus. Russia has said it has no plans to invade neighboring Ukraine, but Western intelligence remains concerned that it could launch an immediate attack in the future.

On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry released a video showing a train loaded with armored vehicles passing over a bridge away from Crimea, the Black Sea peninsula that Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014. A day earlier, the ministry announced the start of troop withdrawals. After military exercises near Ukraine.

Russia, Ukraine conflict can not sit next to America

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has sharply opposed Moscow’s demands, saying he saw no evidence of a withdrawal attempt.

“We have not seen any withdrawal of Russian forces. This is contrary to the message of real diplomatic efforts,” Stoltenberg told reporters. “They have increased the number of troops and more troops are on their way. So far, the tension has not abated.”

“We are closely monitoring and following what they are doing,” Stoltenberg said. “They have always pushed the forces back and forth. So just seeing the movement of the forces … does not guarantee a real withdrawal.”

