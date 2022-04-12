China secured $120 million in contracts with US universities in 2021, records show



China-based companies, including the Chinese government, have secured $ 120 million in contracts with American colleges in 2021, according to federal data.

Chinese institutions have entered into agreements with more than two dozen universities ranging from $ 105,000 to $ 31 million, according to a search of the College Foreign Gift and Contract Report database.

Federal records, however, contain minimal details of the arrangements, such as the involvement of private Chinese companies and specific details of the agreement.

Republican Virginia Fox, a top Republican on the House Education and Labor Committee, told Gadget Clock that China, which has given relief to higher education in the United States, “entered into an agreement to gain influence and spread its propaganda to universities.” .

“China’s ultimate goal is to control education,” said Congresswoman North Carolina. “And once you control education, you control a culture.”

The University of Houston announced the largest financial deal with a Chinese entity last year, records show. Houston has signed a প্রায় 32 million deal with an undisclosed personal source.

Chris Steps, director of media relations at the University of Houston, told Gadget Clock that the agreement is between Houston and Dalian Maritime University in China. The two schools formed the Dalian Maritime University International Institute.

“The institute offers three undergraduate programs in Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering and Electrical Engineering,” said Steps. “Students graduate with degrees from both UH and DMU.”

Dalian Maritime University falls under the Ministry of Transportation of the People’s Republic of China. The head of the organization, Li Xiaoping, is a member of the Chinese Communist Party.

Other universities have reported direct agreements with the Chinese government. The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign shows five agreements with the Chinese government totaling 26.5 million.

Meanwhile, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has reported the third-highest total with China’s activities. According to records, the institute took $ 14 million in contracts with China-based unknown companies, although the money did not come from their government.

Urbana did not respond to Gadget Clock Digital’s request for comment on the Champagne University of Illinois and MIT deal.

Reports of foreign agreements and gifts between international entities and American universities have been dull until recently. The online self-reporting system did not open until June 2020, which makes the total amount in the previous agreement unclear.

The Department of Education discovered 2020 6.5 billion in undisclosed foreign funds in universities from rival countries, including China and Russia, in 2020. Earlier that year, the Senate Standing Subcommittee on Investigations called foreign funding a “black hole” because colleges failed to “regularly” comply with the law, according to US News & World Report.

Yet most American parents are unaware that foreign money is in circulation at universities. About 60% of parents were unaware that China and other countries were the main fund for colleges, according to a 2021 survey by the Lafayette Project.

China’s cooperation with the university has garnered increasing scrutiny from members of Congress in recent years.

Last year, the Senate unanimously approved a bill to crack down on Confucius Institutes or Beijing-funded cultural centers on campus. The House has added a version of the bill to the 2021 U.S. Innovation and Competition Act.

China is also keeping a close eye on dissidents on the U.S. campus, who have faced swift retaliation for speaking out against their authoritarian government, Propablika reported.

In one instance, a graduate student at Purdue University posted a message on a dissenting website praising the bravery of students killed in the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre.

Her parents called her from China in tears, saying that the Chinese Ministry of State Security (MSS), her civilian intelligence agency, had warned them of her actions. “They told us to stop you or we would all get in trouble,” her parents told her.

Other students in Purdue start harassing him, calling him a CIA agent and saying they will report him to the embassy and MSS.

The student also planned to speak at a ceremony marking the anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre. Despite his hesitation, he participated in rehearsals for it.

MSS reunites with her parents, and she decides not to speak at the event.

“I think the Zoom rehearsals were known by the Chinese Communist Party,” the student told Propablika. “I think some Chinese students at my school are CCP members. I can say they are not just students. They can be spies or informants.”

