China sends new ambassador to US as relations between the two countries remain strained in many sections including COVID-19 South China Sea Uyghur Muslims and Economy name for

After arriving in Washington on Wednesday amid strained ties with the US, China’s new ambassador, Chin Gang, outlined new challenges facing the competitive and contentious relationship between the two countries, but did not criticize the US.

In a statement posted by the Chinese embassy in Washington, Gang said, “China and the United States are entering a new era of mutual understanding and adaptation. They are trying to find ways to walk together in the new era. He said that countries claiming to be democracies are facing problems of racial discrimination and political polarization.

He has arrived in the US at a time when relations between the two countries are going through the worst phase of the last few decades. There are differences between the two countries on many matters including trade, technology, cyber security, human rights and China’s foreign policy. Gang, 55, was recently one of China’s nine deputy foreign ministers and has been a spokesman for the ministry twice.

"His public remarks towards the West and the US are more strict than those of former Chinese ambassadors," said Xi Yinhong, professor of international relations at Renmin University in Beijing. President Joe Biden may nominate former NATO ambassador and State Department spokesman Nicholas Burns to the post. (with language inputs)






