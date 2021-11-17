China sent bomber planes to the Indian border! BJP MP took a jibe at Modi government said no one has come flying BJP MP took a jibe at Modi government, said

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy, who has been constantly taunting the Modi government regarding China, has once again made a scathing remark. He tweeted on his Twitter handle and wrote that “China sent bombers to the Indian border in a “warning” to the country, no flying came.” Along with this, he has also given a link to the story of an English website.

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy Known for his aggressive nature. He has tweeted warning to the Indian government about China many times before, but there was no response from the government on his tweet. Swamy recommends that the government start a direct fight against China. Apart from China, he has been a vocal critic of the government on many other issues.

A user named Vishal [email protected] commented on his tweet, “Jago Modi Jago. Modiji is still in election inauguration mode. Modiji’s non-acceptance arrogance and fairy tale treatment with China will be the biggest threat to India’s security. This is the time to bypass PM Modi and his cabinet government.”

Another user named organic chemist @NkNk086 wrote, “Modi will never forget that you toppled ABV government in partnership with SG, citing any news article like this just to get political brownie points. We must not forget either.”

According to the news posted on the website, the Chinese military has deployed long-range bombers along its border with India to prevent conflict between the two countries. During the celebration of the 72nd anniversary of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force last Thursday, state news channel China Central Television (CCTV) broadcast footage of H-6K bombers reportedly flying near the Himalayas.

While usually staying close to Beijing, the jets were diverted to Xinjiang province at some point last year, close to an area contested by China and India, reports the South China Morning Post. These specialized bombers are usually equipped with CJ-20 long-range missiles for land and sea encounters. Speaking to the Post, military analyst Anthony Wong Tong said the position of such bombers near the border is “certainly a warning to India.” Tong clarified, “New Delhi is within the combat range of the H-6 and the strike range of the CJ-20.”

In contrast, Song Zhongping, another analyst and former PLA artillery instructor, said China would be more interested in targeting India’s airbase in the region as opposed to its capital.