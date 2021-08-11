China Sentences Canadian Michael Spavor to 11 Years in Prison

A Chinese court sentenced a Canadian businessman, Michael Spavor, to 11 years in prison after convicting him of espionage on Wednesday, exacerbating a split with Canada, which condemned the case as political hostage-taking .

Mr Spavor has the right to appeal the judgment, but Chinese courts rarely overturn criminal judgments, and his fate may rest on agreements between Beijing, Ottawa and Washington at a time when Beijing’s relations with Western powers are particularly strong. tense.

In a brief online statement, the court in Dandong, a northeastern Chinese city next to North Korea where Mr. Spavor has often done business, also said he would be deported, but didn’t gave no details at the time.

The conviction suggests that a Beijing court is likely to soon announce a similar guilty verdict in a parallel espionage case against another Canadian, Michael Kovrig, a former diplomat arrested around the same time as Mr Spavor, end of 2018. Detentions took place less. more than two weeks after Vancouver police arrested Chinese telecommunications executive Meng Wanzhou at the behest of US prosecutors.