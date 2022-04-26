China serial killer Yang Xinhai who was also called Monster – Yang Xinhai

Incidents of serial killing have been seen in different countries of the world. Some were so disgusting that they were discussed all over the world, but behind these incidents some person has a hand. There was a dreaded serial killer in China, whose name was Yang Xinhai. People also knew him as the Notebook Killer, because he used to write murder stories in notebooks. Yang was convicted of 67 murders and 23 rapes in 26 separate murders.

Yang Xinhai was born on 29 July 1968 in Zhengyang County, Henan Province, China. The financial condition of Yang’s family was not good and he was the youngest of his siblings. A low-spoken initially, Yang was good at studies, but dropped out of school at the age of 17. He wandered for a long time in search of employment and then he became a daily wage labourer. Labor camps were prevalent in China in those days, and it was here that Yang’s fortunes turned when he was sentenced for theft in 1988.

Released from prison a few days later, he again worked in different places and was jailed for five years for theft in 1991 and for attempted rape in Henan in 1996. After his release in the early 2000s, he turned his instincts to death and then began a spate of murders. On the night of 19 September 2000, police found two girls dead in the city while on patrol. The postmortem revealed that the victim was raped and stabbed to death.

Two to three murders took place a few weeks after the incident and they found a fingerprint as evidence. Yang tried to kill, but he could not be caught. In 2003, the police were going to homes in Hebei area for routine checking, during which they saw Yang; Whose actions looked suspicious. During interrogation, he could not give satisfactory answers to the questions of the police. The police took him into custody and collected the data. Then his fingerprint matched in the database.

Police registered a case against him in five murders and two rape cases. But Yang Xinhai confessed to police interrogation that he had committed 67 murders and raped several women. He also wrote about them all in a detailed manner in a notebook. Yang may have said in his confession that he hated society and enjoyed killing people, but his breakup with his girlfriend was also one of the reasons.

However, this serial killer was sentenced to death in February 2004 by the Luohe City Intermediate People’s Court, Henan, convicted of the murders of 67 people and the rape of 25 women. Then he was shot by the firing squad.