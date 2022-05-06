China sets up permanent COVID testing stations: report



China is setting up thousands of permanent PCR COVID-19 testing stations.

With millions of Shanghai residents confined to their homes and communities, the city has even gone so far as to ease restrictions for some.

Reuters quoted Vice-Mayor Wu Qing as saying on Friday that 9,000 had been completed in China’s largest city alone, of which 5,000 were already in operation.

Officials say residential stations will allow residents to test within 15 minutes and the new system will require people to undergo a negative PCR test before entering public spaces – although it’s not clear how recent the tests need to be.

Although Shanghai has been subject to the country’s “zero-quad strategy”, the Beijing authorities have resisted a massive lockdown.

The city closed subway stations and other travel routes this week, and leaders announced Friday that all non-essential services in Chawang district would be shut down.

The Chinese capital is struggling with its own ups and downs, with repeated mass tests for residents continuing.

People have to take three tests throughout the week and most of them need a negative test result within the previous 48 hours to enter public space.

However, Beijing on Thursday said it would relax mandatory quarantine rules on quarantine for 21 days for arrivals from abroad, including staying in at least 14 hotels.

Now, visitors can spend only 10 days in isolation, then another week in home isolation.

Restaurants and bars are restricted to takeouts and the gym is closed.

Access to some major tourist sites has also been cut off, with destinations operating only in partial capacity and closed indoor exhibition halls.

Reuters noted that Hangzhou, southwest of Shanghai, has promised to set up 10,000 permanent test centers.

The Olympic Council of Asia said on Friday that this year’s Asian Games were being postponed due to concerns over the Omicron variant.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.