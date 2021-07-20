China Starts Germany Covid Booster Shot To Fully Vaccinated People

China took the decision to give a booster dose at a time when cases of corona are increasing in countries like Mongolia, Seychelles and Bahrain.

Beijing. China does not completely trust its own Corona Vaccine. In such a situation, people who have taken both doses of the Chinese vaccine are now preparing to give a booster dose. Fosun Pharma and Germany’s BioNtech’s booster dose of mRNA vaccine will be given to those who have been given the Chinese vaccine.

read this also: India to get two Seahawk helicopters from US Navy, capable of all-weather maritime security

According to media reports, Chinese officials are considering using a vaccine named Comirnati as a booster dose. Significantly, China has claimed to have vaccinated 140 crore people.

This vaccine is being used more commonly in the US and Europe, but Fosun holds the major rights to manufacture and distribute the vaccine in China. BioNTech’s vaccine is currently awaiting approval from the Chinese government. This vaccine is up to 95 percent effective against the virus.

read this also: Jeff Bezos created new history, returned to earth after traveling 11 minutes in space

Decision after spurt in infection in Chinese vaccine countries

China took the decision to give a booster dose at a time when cases of corona are increasing in countries like Mongolia, Seychelles and Bahrain. China’s vaccine has been installed in these countries. Actually Chinese vaccines are 50 percent to 80 percent effective in fighting the corona virus. These are less effective than the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

Not working on new variants

According to media reports, the vaccine manufactured in China is not capable of stopping the new variant of the corona virus. According to a data tracking project ‘Our World in Tracking’, China is among the ten most backward countries in dealing with Corona.