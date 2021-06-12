China Still Buys American DNA Equipment for Xinjiang Despite Blocks

The police within the Chinese language area of Xinjiang are nonetheless shopping for tons of of 1000’s of {dollars}’ value of American DNA gear regardless of warnings from the U.S. authorities that the sale of such applied sciences may very well be used to allow human rights abuses within the area.

The U.S. authorities has tried to forestall the sale of DNA sequencers, check kits and different merchandise made by American companies to the police in Xinjiang for years, amid considerations raised by scientists and human rights teams that the authorities may use the instruments to construct techniques to trace folks. In 2019, the Trump administration banned the sale of American items to most legislation enforcement companies in Xinjiang until the businesses obtained a license. And in 2020, Washington warned that firms promoting biometric know-how and different merchandise to Xinjiang ought to concentrate on the “reputational, financial and authorized dangers.”

However Chinese language authorities procurement paperwork and contracts reviewed by Gadget Clock present that items made by two American firms — Thermo Fisher and Promega — have continued to stream to the area, the place one million or extra residents, principally Muslim Uyghurs, have been incarcerated in internment camps. The gross sales are taking place by way of Chinese language companies that purchase the merchandise and resell them to the police in Xinjiang.

It isn’t clear how the Chinese language companies acquired the gear, and the paperwork don’t present that both American firm made direct gross sales to any of the Chinese language companies. Still, consultants say the truth that the Xinjiang police proceed to amass and use U.S.-made DNA gear raises questions in regards to the firms’ diligence relating to the place their merchandise find yourself.