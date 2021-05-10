China Successfully Lands Unmanned Spacecraft Tianwen-1 on Mars





Beijing: A Chinese language spacecraft carrying the nation's first Mars rover has touched down on the pink planet, the China Nationwide House Administration (CNSA) confirmed on Saturday morning. The Tianwen-1, which consists of an orbiter, a lander and a rover, was launched on July 23, 2020, it stated.

It was step one in China's planetary exploration of the photo voltaic system, with the purpose of finishing orbiting, touchdown and roving on the pink planet in a single mission, state-run Xinhua information company reported.

The spacecraft entered the Mars orbit in February after a journey of practically seven months via area, and spent greater than two months surveying potential touchdown websites.

The rover weighs round 240 kilograms, has six wheels and 4 photo voltaic panels, and is ready to transfer 200 metres per hour.

It carries six scientific devices, together with a multi-spectral digital camera, ground-penetrating radar and a meteorological measurer, and is predicted to work round three months on the planet.

Spacecraft of the UAE, the US and China have just lately entered the Mars orbit. NASA’s Perseverance rover landed on the planet on February 18 after travelling for nearly seven months.

Since then, it has despatched again some putting photographs from round its touchdown website, Jezero Crater. It has additionally flown a helicopter to discover the pink planet.

Beforehand the USA, Russia, the EU and India have succeeded in sending spacecraft to Mars.

India grew to become the primary Asian nation to have efficiently despatched its spacecraft into Mars’ orbit in 2014.