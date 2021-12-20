China supporters got victory

Pro-China candidates have won a landslide victory in Hong Kong’s legislature elections. He defeated centrist and independent candidates in the first election after Beijing’s change in the Autonomous Region’s election law. China had passed legislation to ensure that only people loyal to Beijing take over the administration of the city.

After this, in the first election held on Sunday, Beijing’s trusted candidates won most of the seats. Hong Kong leader and supporter of China, Carrie Lam, said she was “satisfied” with 30.2 percent of the vote. In 1997, the UK handed over Hong Kong to China, and this is the lowest voter turnout since then. Lam said the number of voters who registered to vote was 92.5 percent, which is higher than in the 2012 and 2016 elections. Then only 70 per cent of the registered voters exercised their franchise. Under the new law, the number of directly elected members of the Legislative Council was reduced from 35 to 20, while the total number of members was increased and is now a 90-member council instead of 70. Most of these members are appointed by pro-China bodies, and ensure that they have a majority in the legislature.

Hong Kong held its first elections on Sunday after laws were amended to screen candidates and reduce the number of directly elected representatives to ensure only Chinese loyalists stand in the polls. . The semi-autonomous region witnessed pro-democracy protests in 2014 and 2019, followed by the imposition of a national security law, leaving many activists in the city silent and many others moving abroad.

In March 2021, the Chinese parliament passed a resolution to change Hong Kong’s election law, which many saw as effectively ending the ‘one country, two systems’ framework. The House voted to give the pro-Beijing Committee the power to appoint more representatives from Hong Kong, reduce the proportion of directly elected people and ensure that only people loyal to Beijing are allowed to run for office. The Democratic Party, Hong Kong’s biggest opposition party, did not field any candidate in the election.

Hong Kong was handed over from British rule to Chinese rule in 1997, after Beijing had promised to keep Western-style independence for 50 years. Rising demands for democracy fueled the protest movements in 2014 and 2019. But they were largely ignored and later crushed.