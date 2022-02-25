China takes notice of Biden’s response to Russia’s Ukraine war, analysts say



As Russia continues its bloody advance in Ukraine, some observers have warned that China is watching closely the US response to Moscow as it plans its next move to try to remove the US as the world’s top superpower.

President Biden, who was asked by a reporter on Thursday if he would ask China for help in dissociating Russia, replied: “I am not prepared to comment on this at this time.”

Speaking on the American Newsroom on Friday morning, Katie McFarland, the Trump administration’s former deputy national security adviser, angrily remarked that she did not think Chinese President Xi Jinping was currently taking Biden’s phone call.

McFarland, who has also served in the Nixon, Ford and Reagan administrations, noted, “China is not calling it an attack – why? Because when China goes to Taiwan, they just say, ‘Well, we’re just taking part in China, it’s not an aggression, it’s In fact, it is part of China. “

It also raises some concerns: a report in the New York Times describing how the United States met with Chinese officials in three months showed detailed intelligence about Moscow’s “military buildup around Ukraine.” The Times reported that the US side had “requested the Chinese not to invade Russia.” According to the report, Beijing shared information with Russian officials, claiming that the United States was “trying to sow discord,” noting that “China will not try to thwart Russia’s plans and actions.”

Demonstrating the closeness of the relationship, Chinese media reported that Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin made a telephone call on Friday where they discussed the situation in Ukraine.

It does not appear that Shi has called on Russia to stop its aggression. Rather, according to the readout, it was noted that Xi reiterated China’s support for Russia and Ukraine in resolving the issue through diplomacy. According to the readout, Putin explained the historical context of Russia’s relations with Ukraine and Russia’s special military operations before Ukraine. China announced earlier in the day that it was lifting all previous sanctions on Russia’s wheat imports.

Niall Gardiner, director of the Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom at the Heritage Foundation, told Gadget Clock Digital that Beijing is taking full advantage of what is seen as a weak America.

“I think Biden doesn’t just believe in American power and a strong projection of power. Biden is a best-in-class EU-style politician who believes in endless negotiations and multilateral solutions … he’s not someone who believes in tough power protection, and you.” This is a serious mistake to make when confronted by both Beijing and Moscow because it sends a message of weakness rather than strength. “

Gardiner said China was looking at the Biden administration’s response, saying that if Biden ran and won a second term, China would “become stronger, and in the absence of a strong American leadership, the Chinese Communist Party would become increasingly strong, aggressive and self-reliant.” Ongoing. ” Gardinar concluded, “The world is a much more dangerous place when the United States is retreating than we see today under the Biden-Harris administration.”

Craig Singleton, a China expert and senior fellow at the Washington Foundation for the Defense of Democracy (FDD), says China needs to be careful about dealing with the current crisis, especially because of its cool economy.

“China’s growing and increasingly complex message about the Ukraine crisis reflects the aspirations of China’s superpower and its current limitations. And rely on technology. ”

Singelton, a former U.S. official, noted that “the underlying friction will greatly complicate and, in various ways, the consequence of a large-scale aggression on Ukraine increasingly hampering the ability to successfully navigate, which Beijing is believed to have supported.” ”

Singleton told Gadget Clock Digital that Chinese leaders are closely monitoring the situation and that what they see may not be to their liking. He said they were “guessing how the United States and its allies are reacting to Putin’s actions. Assessing a possible military operation against Taiwan is bad news for Shir that Putin’s aggression has so far unified NATO member states.”

He went on to say, “Chinese leaders are deeply concerned about Washington’s ongoing efforts to fight the Chinese war in the Indo-Pacific region.

Singelton also hinted at a slowdown in China’s economy, which could lead to a rethinking of Sino-Russian relations. “Europe remains a top Chinese trade destination. More than a dozen European countries have signed China’s Belt and Road initiative. China is heavily dependent on oil imports to meet its growing energy needs. Economic instability and economic recession due to Russia’s aggression. Will check thoroughly. “

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also appeared on “Faulkner Focus” and asked Harris Faulkner if we were “looking at a new world order.” Pompeo also said he was very concerned about a set of “cascading risks”. He mentioned that there was no doubt that Shi was watching it. “These cascading crises have often marked history, and if the United States is weak, if we continue to walk backwards, there is a real risk that we will continue to see it,” he said.