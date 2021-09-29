China to create ‘closed-loop’ bubble for Winter Olympics

The IOC said the so-called closed-loop management system planned in China would include “all sports-related areas including arrivals and departures, transportation, accommodation, catering, competitions and the opening and closing ceremonies.”

The IOC’s statement suggested that no one would be allowed to exit the system for any reason: “Within a closed loop, participants are allowed to move only between sports-related venues for training, competitions and work.” A dedicated sports transport system will be implemented.

Even within the bubble will be subject to daily coronavirus testing.

Beijing’s 2022 vaccination requirement – or the nearly unimaginable option let alone three weeks in quarantine for athletes on the eve of the Games – also represents an unprecedented step forward during this pandemic. No major sports league in the world has mandated that all competitors be allowed to be vaccinated, or face a similar multiweek isolation period, most likely without access to training, allowed to compete. Go. The IOC said on Wednesday that all vaccines recognized by the World Health Organization will be accepted and the individual cases of athletes who have sought medical exemptions “will be considered.”

Many prominent athletes around the world remain unconvinced, and it remains to be seen how many potential Olympians will decide to skip the Beijing Games or subject themselves to a three-week quarantine rather than accept vaccinations to gain access to the Games. Athletes in the United States are already facing their own vaccine mandates: Last week, the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee announced that all of its athletes would need to be vaccinated by December 1 if they delegate to China next year. hope to represent.

In another departure from the Tokyo Games, where fans were banned entirely, spectators will be allowed at competition sites in Beijing in some capacity. But, according to the IOC, tickets will be limited to those living in mainland China “who meet COVID-19 countermeasures requirements.” The specifics of those requirements, the organization said, were still under discussion.