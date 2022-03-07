China touts ‘friendship’ with Russia: ‘Most important strategic partner’



China’s foreign minister has called Moscow “Beijing’s most important strategic partner” because of the 12-day war between Russia and Ukraine.

“No matter how dangerous the international landscape is, we will maintain our strategic focus and advance the development of a comprehensive Sino-Russian partnership in the new era,” Wang Yi told reporters at a press conference at the annual session of China’s official parliament on Monday.

“The friendship between the two peoples is iron-clad,” he said, noting that China’s relationship with Russia is “one of the most important bilateral relations in the world.”

China has cut ties with the United States, Europe and others over sanctions imposed on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

Chinese officials said last week that they were not considering approving Russia’s attack instead of continuing “normal trade cooperation.”

Russia’s aggression in Ukraine on February 24 has raised fears that China will follow suit and attack Taiwan. Wang, however, said that Taiwan was a “fundamentally different” problem from Ukraine because the island was “an integral part of Chinese territory.”

“Some people, despite being vocal about the principle of sovereignty on the Ukraine issue, continue to undermine China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity on the Taiwan question. This is a shameless duality,” Wang said, referring to Taiwan’s ally, the United States.

A Western intelligence report last week showed that Chinese officials had at least some knowledge of Russia’s plans to invade Ukraine. The report details that Chinese officials have called on Russia to stop its aggression in Ukraine until the Olympics in Beijing.

The Olympics ended on February 20, and Russian troops invaded Ukraine on February 24. China has dismissed the report as “speculation”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.