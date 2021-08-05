China tried to use Left to scuttle n-deal- Ex-foreign secy Vijay Gokhale

Former Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale, in his recently released book, has claimed about the Indo-US nuclear deal that China had used Communist parties to oppose it. Gokhale called it the first incident of Chinese political interference in India’s domestic politics.

In his new book The Long Game: How the Chinese Negotiate with India, Gokhale writes that China may have responded to his fears about India’s tilt towards the US, given the influence of the Left parties in the UPA government of then PM Dr. Manmohan Singh. used. This is the first instance of China’s interference in India’s domestic politics. The book also mentions the case of Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar. Gokhale wrote about how China used Russians in the Masood case.

Gokhale says that compared to the 1998 nuclear test, the position adopted by China for talks with India during this period was completely opposite. The former foreign secretary says that the 123 deal and the clear exemption India was seeking from the NSG were never mentioned by the Chinese in bilateral meetings.

When communist leader Prakash Karat was asked about this, he flatly refused. He said that we opposed the nuclear deal because it was deepening the strategic relationship between India and America. At its center was military cooperation. This was the reason why he protested. The situation that has arisen today after this deal is in front of everyone. What did India get from the nuclear deal?

He felt that if the nuclear deal was done, India would be completely dependent on America strategically. Prakash Karat outright denied any contact with China over the nuclear deal. He said that we did not have any discussion about this.

During 2007-09, Vijay Gokhale, as Joint Secretary, East Asia, was handling China-related matters in the Ministry of External Affairs. During this, talks were going on between India and the US on the nuclear deal and India got the green signal after Beijing bowed down in the Nuclear Suppliers Group. Vijay Gokhale was stationed in Beijing during the historic 1989 Tiananmen Square protests. Former Foreign Secretary Gokhale served in Hong Kong, Taipei and Beijing from 1982 to 2007.





