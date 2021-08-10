China Upholds Death Sentence for Robert Lloyd Schellenberg

HONG KONG – A Chinese court on Tuesday upheld the death sentence of a Canadian convicted of drug trafficking, one of a series of court cases that sparked a diplomatic split between Beijing and Ottawa.

Canadian Robert Lloyd Schellenberg was first sentenced to 15 years in prison for trafficking in methamphetamine. But in 2019, he was sentenced to death in a one-day retrial, a month after Canadian authorities arrested Meng Wanzhou, an executive at a Chinese telecommunications equipment company.

The court’s decision on Mr. Schellenberg’s appeal came as Ms. Meng’s case in Canada entered its final argument. She is fighting an extradition request from the United States for fraud.

The arrest of Ms. Meng, Huawei’s chief financial officer, has sharply increased tensions between Canada and China. Shortly after Ms Meng’s arrest, two Canadians – former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor – were detained in China on charges of espionage. They were tried in March and are awaiting verdicts.