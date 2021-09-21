China vows to stop building coal-burning power plants abroad
In a move designed to bolster Beijing’s climate credentials, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that his country would stop building coal-burning power plants abroad, ending its support for construction projects who depend on the world’s dirtiest fossil fuels.
“China will increase support for other developing countries in developing green and low-carbon energy and will not build new coal-fired power projects abroad,” Mr. Xi said in pre-recorded remarks at the UN General Assembly.
China produces the largest share of global emissions of greenhouse gases within its borders. It is by far the largest producer of coal domestically and the largest financier of coal-fired power plants overseas, with 40 gigawatts of coal power planned.
The signal for China’s innings came earlier this year. For the first time in many years, China did not fund new coal projects in the first six months of 2021 as part of its global development undertaking, known as the Belt and Road Initiative. Chinese coal projects have faced considerable resistance in countries such as Bangladesh. , Kenya and Vietnam, mainly by civil society groups.
In response to Mr. Xi’s pledge, the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, said that “accelerating the global phase of coal is the most important step in keeping the 1.5-degree target of the Paris Agreement within reach.”
Mr Guterres has called for a moratorium on new coal-burning power plants in practically every global speech on climate change, his signature issue.
Mr Guterres also welcomed a pledge made earlier in the day by President Biden, who said his administration would seek dual aid aimed at helping developing countries combat climate change, something he said in April to nearly every year until 2024. pledged $11.4 billion.
That pledge is seen as critical to the success of the UN-led climate talks set to take place in Glasgow in November, though whether and when the money will go into effect depends on congressional approval.
What Mr. Xi did not say at the General Assembly was nothing about China’s coal plants at home. It is building the world’s largest fleet of coal-fired power plants within its borders, and most of its electricity still comes from coal.
Nor did Mr. Xi make any new announcements about China’s plans to curb emissions by 2030, beyond reiterating his pledge to reach peak emissions before the end of this decade. Nowhere is this necessary to prevent global temperatures from rising more than 1.5 °C above pre-industrial levels, a point beyond which the world faces a greater potential for catastrophic climate consequences.
Still, Mr. Xi’s announcement, coming weeks ahead of UN-led climate talks in Glasgow, intensifies the coal dilemma for large, emerging economies such as India, South Africa and Turkey, all major consumers of coal. . “This is an important step by the world’s largest provider of foreign coal finance,” said environment minister Simon Steele of the island nation of Grenada, one of the world’s smallest and most vulnerable to climate damage. Is. Change. “We look forward to seeing similar action on coal domestically.”
Burning of coal is the biggest source of carbon dioxide emissions. And after a post-pandemic year, demand for coal is expected to grow 4.5 percent this year, mainly to meet rising electricity demand, according to the International Energy Agency.
Globally, coal is at a crossroads. Expenditure on coal projects fell to its lowest level in a decade in 2019. And over the past 20 years, more coal-burning power plants have been turned on or off.
In some countries where large-scale new coal power plants were recently being built, plans for new ones have been shelved (as in South Africa), reconsidered (as in Bangladesh) or faced funding problems. (as in Vietnam). In India, existing coal plants are running well below capacity and losing money. In the United States, they are being quickly removed.
Jake Schmidt, senior strategic advisor for international climate issues at the Natural Resources Defense Council, a research and advocacy group, called Mr. Xi’s announcement “a really big step”.
“China is under a lot of pressure,” he said. “If it wants to be a climate leader, it cannot be a major financier of foreign coal plants.”
Mr. Xi also used his General Assembly speech to reject the American portrayal of his government as authoritarian, predatory and expansionist, saying he supports peaceful development for all people and democracy “a Not a special right reserved for the individual country.”
While Mr. Xi’s language was restrained, he also cited China’s anger over the Biden administration’s announcement of a new security deal with Australia that would keep the US nuclear-powered subs in Australian arsenal. That deal extended an Australian contract for conventional French submarines, a change that angered France. It also represents a new military challenge for China as it claims to increase military strength in the Asia Pacific region.
Without naming the United States or Australia, Mr. Xi said the world should “reject the practice of making small circles or zero-sum games.” Disputes between the countries, Mr. Xi said, could hardly be avoided and “need to be dealt with through dialogue and cooperation based on quality and mutual respect.”
