China vows to stop building coal-burning power plants abroad

What Mr. Xi did not say at the General Assembly was nothing about China’s coal plants at home. It is building the world’s largest fleet of coal-fired power plants within its borders, and most of its electricity still comes from coal.

Nor did Mr. Xi make any new announcements about China’s plans to curb emissions by 2030, beyond reiterating his pledge to reach peak emissions before the end of this decade. Nowhere is this necessary to prevent global temperatures from rising more than 1.5 °C above pre-industrial levels, a point beyond which the world faces a greater potential for catastrophic climate consequences.

Still, Mr. Xi’s announcement, coming weeks ahead of UN-led climate talks in Glasgow, intensifies the coal dilemma for large, emerging economies such as India, South Africa and Turkey, all major consumers of coal. . “This is an important step by the world’s largest provider of foreign coal finance,” said environment minister Simon Steele of the island nation of Grenada, one of the world’s smallest and most vulnerable to climate damage. Is. Change. “We look forward to seeing similar action on coal domestically.”

Burning of coal is the biggest source of carbon dioxide emissions. And after a post-pandemic year, demand for coal is expected to grow 4.5 percent this year, mainly to meet rising electricity demand, according to the International Energy Agency.

Globally, coal is at a crossroads. Expenditure on coal projects fell to its lowest level in a decade in 2019. And over the past 20 years, more coal-burning power plants have been turned on or off.

In some countries where large-scale new coal power plants were recently being built, plans for new ones have been shelved (as in South Africa), reconsidered (as in Bangladesh) or faced funding problems. (as in Vietnam). In India, existing coal plants are running well below capacity and losing money. In the United States, they are being quickly removed.