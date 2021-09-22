China vows to stop building coal plants abroad: Explained
China’s top leader Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that his country would stop building coal-burning power plants abroad, a major shift by the world’s second-largest economy to move away from supporting fossil fuels.
China “will not build new coal-fired power projects abroad,” he told the UN General Assembly on Tuesday.
The news comes amid a broader international effort to reduce coal use and prevent global temperatures from rising at their current pace, which scientists have warned could be disastrous.
The announcement by China, by far the largest domestic producer of coal and the largest financier of coal-fired power plants worldwide, was greeted with caution by experts.
“Now all the major public financiers of coal have indicated they are moving away from foreign coal,” said Kevin P. Gallagher, professor of global development policy at Boston University. “China’s announcement could be a step toward catalyzing green transformation.”
China is the undisputed king of coal.
Last year, China created three times more new coal power capacity than all other countries in the world, the equivalent of “more than one large coal plant per week”, according to the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air. according to estimates. Finland.
According to the center, China’s net creation of coal power capacity within the country increased by 29.8 GW, essentially wiping out the gains of the rest of the world, where net coal power capacity decreased by 17.2 GW.
Stop. How much energy is in one gigawatt?
According to experts, that’s enough to power 750,000 homes or 110 million LED light bulbs, or roughly the number of DeLoreans traveling once.
How many countries funded by China have coal-fired power plants?
Currently more than a dozen countries, mostly in Asia.
China’s main sources for funding the construction of coal power plants, the China Development Bank and the Export-Import Bank of China, have invested $51.6 billion in coal power plants around the world, according to a Boston University tracker.
According to the tracker, the largest share of it, at over $34.4 billion, is in Asia.
According to the tracker, Indonesia is China’s largest coal mining partner with 21 projects and investments of about $9.3 billion, followed by Vietnam, with 13 projects and investments of about $8.8 billion.
There are seven China-funded coal power plants in Pakistan with a total of $4.5 billion. Other countries with coal power plants funded by China include South Africa, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Russia and Turkey, to name just a few.
Is China giving up coal? not just yet.
Domestically, China produces about 1,200 gigawatts of energy from coal, according to Greenpeace China. The group said coal power plants overseas helped generate less than 100 gigawatts.
Mr. Xi’s announcement did not address domestic production. And the country’s latest five-year development plan, approved earlier this year, allows for expanded coal-power generation at home for years to come.
Is China currently developing any coal power plants overseas? Yes.
According to Li Shuo, policy adviser to Greenpeace China, there are about 40 gigawatts of new coal power plant projects in 20 different countries that are in various stages of development.
He said that for some host countries, partnering with China is the only way to get energy from their coal supplies. This is because China has copious amounts of money, the steel mills needed to build coal power plants and the engineering expertise that many other countries do not have.
“The host country may never be able to close those projects,” Mr. Lee said. “For some, this is a deal breaker. If you don’t have Chinese support, you won’t have these projects.”
Is anyone else building a coal power plant?
South Korea and Japan have been the two biggest supporters of coal-fired power plants abroad after China. In April, South Korea announced plans to stop funding such projects. In May, Japan did too. In light of this, China’s role in financing power plants overseas was “only going to increase,” said Laurie Mylivirta, an analyst at the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air, a research organization.
Plans to build coal power plants have also been put on hold (South Africa), reconsidered (Bangladesh) and faced funding problems (Vietnam).
What questions did Xi leave unanswered?
When Mr. Xi said China “will not build new coal-fired power projects overseas,” he did not specify whether he meant only the government, or if it also included China’s private companies, Greenpeace said. K Mr. Lee was surprised.
He also said the statement does not make it clear whether the moratorium on “building” does not mean more funding, or if the new policy will apply to projects that are already proposed, sanctioned or under construction.
Mr. Lee said he wanted more clarity on these issues in the coming weeks.
