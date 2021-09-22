China vows to stop building coal plants abroad: Explained

According to the tracker, the largest share of it, at over $34.4 billion, is in Asia.

According to the tracker, Indonesia is China’s largest coal mining partner with 21 projects and investments of about $9.3 billion, followed by Vietnam, with 13 projects and investments of about $8.8 billion.

There are seven China-funded coal power plants in Pakistan with a total of $4.5 billion. Other countries with coal power plants funded by China include South Africa, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Russia and Turkey, to name just a few.

Is China giving up coal? not just yet.

Domestically, China produces about 1,200 gigawatts of energy from coal, according to Greenpeace China. The group said coal power plants overseas helped generate less than 100 gigawatts.

Mr. Xi’s announcement did not address domestic production. And the country’s latest five-year development plan, approved earlier this year, allows for expanded coal-power generation at home for years to come.

Is China currently developing any coal power plants overseas? Yes.

According to Li Shuo, policy adviser to Greenpeace China, there are about 40 gigawatts of new coal power plant projects in 20 different countries that are in various stages of development.

He said that for some host countries, partnering with China is the only way to get energy from their coal supplies. This is because China has copious amounts of money, the steel mills needed to build coal power plants and the engineering expertise that many other countries do not have.