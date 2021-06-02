China Wants More Babies. Some Men Choose Vasectomies.

Huang Yulong by no means wished a child. As a baby, he resented his dad and mom, who left him within the care of kin whereas they labored in faraway factories, visiting roughly every year. He by no means felt a necessity to breed or move on the household title.

So, on the age of 26, he had a vasectomy.

“For our era, kids aren’t a necessity,” mentioned Mr. Huang, a bachelor within the southern Chinese language metropolis of Guangzhou. “Now we will dwell with none burdens. So why not make investments our religious and financial sources on our personal lives?”

Mr. Huang, 27, is striving for a way of life generally known as “Double Earnings, No Youngsters,” or DINK. The acronym has been round for many years, however solely lately entered the mainstream in China, the place rising prices and different financial woes have prompted many younger individuals to keep away from parenthood. The competitors for colleges and flats is intensifying. Some {couples} say they don’t need a couple of little one. Others need none in any respect.

The approach to life can be in direct battle with the Chinese language authorities’s effort to avert a coming demographic disaster. On Monday, Beijing as soon as once more revised its household planning coverage, permitting households to have three kids as an alternative of two. The announcement was meant to encourage {couples} to make extra infants, however males like Mr. Huang say they’d quite stay childless — even going beneath the knife to make sure it.