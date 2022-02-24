China ‘watching’ for US weakness amid Russia invasion of Ukraine, experts warn



NewYou can listen to Gadget Clock articles now!

Top foreign policy experts told Gadget Clock Digital on Thursday that China was “watching” to see how the United States and its Western allies handled Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and “showed signs of weakness.”

“They’ve calculated what their ‘value’ will be if they go to Taiwan, and they’re getting more data points about what the West is doing now against Russia,” said Heino Clink, a former assistant secretary of defense for East Asia during the Trump administration.

“It will inform and shape the Chinese decision-making potential,” he said, referring to the US response in Eastern Europe. “Any sign of weakness … the Chinese will consider.”

Chinese media accidentally posted CCP rules on Russia-Ukraine coverage, hinting at Taiwan’s occupation

Moscow’s aggression against Kiev prompted the United States and its Western allies to respond with tougher sanctions and the deployment of Western forces to NATO member states bordering Russia, Belarus and Ukraine.

Critics of the Biden administration, such as former President Trump, have claimed that Russia’s inability to thwart Russian aggression would “encourage” China to take a more aggressive stance towards Taiwan.

But Isaac Stonefish, CEO of Strategy Risk, a China-based risk agency, told Gadget Clock that he did not agree with the calculations.

“I think in some ways it’s the other way around,” said Stonefish, who focuses on issues related to US-China national security.

“They will calculate that the United States is less likely to go to war with Russia over Ukraine and with Taiwan over China at the same time. The more the United States is involved in the Ukraine crisis from a military point of view, the more it will encourage China to act. Now,” he added.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin have expressed a nostalgic desire to rebuild the empires that fell apart in the twentieth century – but experts argue that this is where the Russia-Ukraine conflict and Beijing’s desire for dominance end.

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has long sought to reunite Taiwan, formally known as the Republic of China (ROC), with mainland China, but this goal has met with opposition from Western nations such as the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia.

Taiwan has been described by Western allies as a beacon of democracy in Asia and a sovereign nation. But Taiwan is officially recognized by China, the United Nations and the United States as part of the one-China policy.

Russia has invaded Ukraine, the largest European invasion since World War II

The Chinese government has repeatedly called for Ukraine’s annexation by Taiwan, and Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Wednesday that “Taiwan is definitely not Ukraine.”

“Taiwan has always been an integral part of China. This is an undeniable legal and historical fact,” he added.

Experts agree that the economic resistance strategy that NATO has witnessed in Europe will prove to be much more difficult with opponents like China.

“What we’re seeing in Europe right now is a failure to resist,” Clink said. “The West, in short, used the threat of sanctions to push back Putin’s military aggression and it did not work.”

“And in the case of economic sanctions in the Ukraine-Russia scenario, much less than in China,” he added.

Clink, who also served as a military attache to China, pointed to the challenge the United States faced in persuading Germany to block the certification of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in the face of Russia’s violation of international law.

“Can you imagine that it would be willing to try to unite an international alliance and impose meaningful economic sanctions against China when the Chinese economy is literally at least 10 times the size of the Russian economy?” He asks.

“This demonstrates the limited value that sanctions can prevent an authoritarian regime,” Clink added.

Stonefish told Gadget Clock Digital that China does not necessarily want to understand the world and how its economy could be affected by the international conflict over Taiwan.

“It’s low [about] Its economy and China’s perception of the world as a responsible world player – a reputation I would argue that it does not deserve – but China and Chinese companies and Chinese actors are more integrated into the international system than Russia. Is, ”he said.

But Taiwan seems concerned that China may seek an opportunity to take advantage of the current turmoil in Eastern Europe by moving forward with Taipei.

In a meeting with a working group on the Ukraine crisis this week, the Taiwanese president said the military and security units must increase their surveillance and raise early warnings about military developments in the vicinity of the Taiwan Strait, according to a Reuters report.

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

Matthew Croening, a former Pentagon strategist who also sits on the Vandenberg Coalition Advisory Board, told Gadget Clock Digital that the strategy to counter Chinese aggression in Taiwan has come down.

“We need a defense strategy to protect our interests and peace and stability in both Europe and Asia,” he said. “China should be given priority because it is the biggest long-term threat, but the United States is still a world power. We still have interests in Europe and the Middle East and we can walk and chew at the same time.”

Kroenig argued that the best way to prevent China from taking military action was to increase the US naval presence in the region, increase Taiwan’s missile strike capability, and encourage allies to do the same.

The former Pentagon official also said that if the United States was serious about protecting Taiwan’s autonomy from Beijing’s aggression, it would have to step up its nuclear resistance.

“I think we need to be prepared to deal with Russia in Europe and China in Asia at the same time,” he added. “I think if Xi feels a weak reaction in Ukraine, he can take it as a green light.”