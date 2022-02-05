China wins 1st gold of Olympics in short track relay



China has won its first gold medal at the Beijing Games, with the mixed team relay winning the Olympic debut short track speed skating event on Saturday.

U dodging Italy’s Pietro Siegel for .016 seconds – or half a skate blade – to claim gold. Hungary won the bronze.

Ku Chunyu, Fan Kexin and Ren Jiwei joined U for a historic victory. A small number of Chinese fans cheered and waved small flags at the Capitol Indoor Arena.

Live update: Beijing Olympics

Results were delayed while the referee was reviewing the race. Canada was penalized for pushing back and contacting Hungary late in the race.

This set the stage for China to take a big lead over Italy to reach the final stage of the race. But the Italians rallied, caring around the rink to keep the home side in check. Siegel almost grabbed U who would have been so upset.

China were the gold medal favorites this season as they led the way to the World Cup.

Four skaters in each team covered 18 laps in the crazy event. Each skater races twice in the following order: female, female, male, male, female, female, male, male.

The final got off to a rocky start, with Hungary and Canada crashing in the first round, forcing the race to start again.

Even China needed some help to reach the final.

The United States and Russia took penalties to advance to the final, with Hungary winning the semifinals.

The Americans were asked to block the United States by an infield skater after finishing second. The Russians were punished for the extra skaters in the team that caused the obstruction.

In the first semi-final, Canada and Italy reached the final. The Netherlands, ranked second in the world, did not move forward when Suzanne Schulting collapsed in turn at the start of the race.

Music blaring, colored lights flashing and one of the Olympic mascots circling around, but the Capitol Indoor Stadium lacked the generally exciting atmosphere for short tracks. The COVID-19 restriction leaves most of the 17,345 seats vacant. The only spectators were Chinese and they shouted behind masks for their country’s skaters, but otherwise clapped politely and waved small flags.

The area is famous for hosting table tennis matches between China and the United States in 1971, known as Ping Pong Diplomacy, an event that paved the way for US President Richard Nixon’s visit to Beijing the following year. It was the venue for playing volleyball at the 2008 Summer Olympics.