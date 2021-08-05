China Wuhan City Sealed after Increasing Coronavirus New Cases

New Delhi. Worldwide, the deadly epidemic has started spreading once again in the city of Wuhan in China where Corona started. Now once again after the rapid increase in the number of patients here, the situation is getting worse. Till now it is believed that the spread of corona has started from Wuhan itself. However, China has consistently denied this.

Amidst the rapidly increasing corona cases in Wuhan, the government has taken a big decision and sealed the entire city. All local contacts with other states have been cut. The special thing is that high alert has been issued in 31 states of China.

Also read: China: New cases of corona found again after a year in Wuhan, now the entire population will be tested

The government has become strict after increasing cases of corona in Wuhan city. In the midst of the lockdown, the crowd of people has increased in all the markets. People are reaching in large numbers to buy essential items.

In China, till two days ago, cases of corona were found in 18 provinces. But now cases were found, but now high alert has been issued in 31 states. Instructions have also been given to strictly follow the corona protocol.

Wuhan borders sealed

Restrictions have been tightened on all sides of the city of Wuhan. Neither anyone is being allowed to leave the city of Wuhan nor is anyone entering here. The whole country has been put on high alert regarding the infection.

The increase in Kovid infection is believed to be related to the international airport of the eastern city of Nanjing. Let us tell you that this city maintains contact with 17 provinces.

Also read: In China, now teenagers will also get corona vaccine, delta variant risk increased

Non-must travel prohibited

With the increase in infection, the number of local flights has been reduced a lot. Travels have been banned. People have been asked not to undertake non-essential travel. This havoc of corona infection in China has started due to delta variant.